CHL to NHL: Honzek plays first NHL game with Flames

Former Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames Tuesday.

Honzek played 13:11 and was a +1 as the Flames beat the Canucks 6-5 in overtime. Across 20 shifts, he recorded one shot, one block and two hits.

The 10th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Honzek, who captained the Giants in 2023-24, has played 76 games with the club over the past two seasons where he tallied 87 points (33 goals). He Internationally, Honzek appeared in three World Juniors for Slovakia and won silver at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Calgary selected the 19-year-old 16th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.