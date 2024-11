CHL to NHL: Former first round pick Pickering debuts with Pens

Former Swift Current Broncos defenceman Owen Pickering made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday.

Pickering played 13:40 and recorded an assist and a block as the Pens won 4-3 in overtime against San Jose.

The 20-year-old played 205 games over four years from 2020-2024 with the Broncos where he captained the team in his first two seasons. Pickering, who amassed 133 points, is one of 22 d-men in Broncos history to play at least 200 games with the franchise.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Pickering had played 20 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and scored his first pro goal Nov. 13.

Pittsburgh selected the St. Adolphe, MB., native 21st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.