CHL to NHL: first round pick Lysell debuts with Bruins

Former Vancouver Giants forward Fabian Lysell made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins Saturday.

In a 4-0 win over Columbus, Lysell played 11:32 and was a +1 rating.

Lysell, the 30th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, spent one year in Vancouver where he had 22 goals and 62 points in 53 games in 2021-22. In the postseason, he added 21 points (four goals) in a dozen contests.

The 21-year-old Swede has spent the past three seasons in the AHL with Providence where he’s amassed 104 points (34 goals) in 136 games. Last season, he had a career high 15 goals and 50 points.

Boston selected Lysell 21st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.