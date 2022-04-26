CHL Team of the Week (Apr. 18-24)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 22nd edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from April 18-24.

Leading the forward ranks is Halifax Mooseheads right-wing Jordan Dumais who through three appearances dazzled with 14 points counting three goals and 11 assists. Among the highlights was Tuesday’s 9-3 win over Cape Breton in which the 18-year-old native of Ile Bizard, Que., turned in a first-star performance with six assists. For his efforts, Dumais was later named the QMJHL Player of the Week. Currently riding a 10-game point streak in which he has collected 14 goals and 18 assists, Dumais ranks third in QMJHL scoring with 104 points in 66 games. Eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft, Dumais ranks 72nd among North Americans in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm report.

Also up front is Dallas Stars 2020 first-round selection Mavrik Bourque of the Shawinigan Cataractes who impressed with seven points counting three goals and four assists through a pair of appearances, including Thursday’s 4-1 road win in Victoriaville that saw the budding centre factor in on all four goals. Limited to 29 appearances this season, the 20-year-old product of Plessisville, Que., has found the scoresheet in all but one game and sits third in Cataractes scoring with 61 points.

Rounding out the forward group is Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights who registered three goals and four assists for seven points in a trio of outings underscored by three assists coming in Sunday’s 4-3 road win in Kitchener to helped the Knights claim a 2-1 lead in the opening round series. Stranges was later named the OHL Player of the Week for his efforts. A 20-year-old Michigan native, the talented left-wing closed out the regular season second in Knights scoring with 84 points in 60 contests.

On the blue line, Vegas Golden Knights draftee Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders continued to impress as he notched four goals and three assists for seven points in four games including a two-goal, one-assist showing coming in Tuesday’s 4-0 road win in Moncton that saw him claim first-star honours. Currently riding an 11-game point streak in which he has tallied nine goals and seven assists, the 20-year-old product of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., sits second in team scoring and second among all blue-liners league wide with 78 points through 59 appearances.

Also on the back end is Seattle Thunderbirds rearguard Kevin Korchinski who through a pair of playoff outings shined with one goal and five assists for six points. Among the highlights was Saturday’s 7-3 win over Kelowna that saw the 17-year-old Saskatoon native come away with his second-straight three-point performance to help the Thunderbirds gain a two-game series lead. In recognition, Korchinski was later named the WHL Player of the Week. Ranked fifth among North American defencemen ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft, Korchinski impressed in 2021-22 as he finished fifth in Thunderbirds scoring and fourth among all WHL defencemen with 65 points in 67 games.

Between the pipes, Soo Greyhounds netminder Tucker Tynan was nearly unbeatable through a pair of playoff victories that saw him come away with a .981 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average. Among the highlights was Thursday’s 3-0 victory versus Guelph that saw Tynan turn aside 23 shots en route to second-star honours and his first career playoff shutout. The 19-year-old Illinois native was solid again two nights later as he stopped 30 shots to guide the Greyhounds to a two-game series lead. For his efforts, Tynan was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. Joining the Greyhounds in December, Tynan has been impressive since his arrival in the Soo, coming away with a 17-10-6-1 record through the remainder of the regular season.