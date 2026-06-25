CHL talent poised to take centre stage at 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo

197 CHL-developed players listed by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, including the entire top five among North American skaters

With the 2026 NHL Draft set for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) — along with the three Member Leagues, the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — is once again positioned to play a leading role on one of hockey’s biggest stages.

A total of 197 CHL-developed players were listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, the CHL’s highest total in more than 17 years and the most of any development league in the world. That group includes 80 players from the WHL, 76 from the OHL, and 41 from the QMJHL, with CHL-developed players representing 75.5% of all North American players included in the Final Rankings.

The CHL’s presence starts at the top of the draft board. NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings feature CHL-developed players in each of the top five spots among North American skaters, led by Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) product Gavin McKenna at No. 1. He is followed by Soo Greyhounds (OHL) defenceman Chase Reid at No. 2, Prince George Cougars (WHL) defenceman Carson Carels at No. 3, Victoria Royals (WHL) product Keaton Verhoeff at No. 4, and Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) defenceman Daxon Rudolph at No. 5.

In total, eight of the top 10 North American skaters and 20 of the top 25 North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings are CHL-developed players. The CHL’s presence extends to the crease as well, with 26 CHL goaltenders listed among North American netminders — accounting for more than 70% of the goaltenders ranked by NHL Central Scouting.

The 2026 NHL Draft arrives on the heels of another season that reinforced the CHL’s status as the world’s leading development pathway to the NHL. During the 2025-26 campaign, 478 alumni from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL appeared in at least one NHL game, representing 46.1% of all players league-wide — the highest share of any development league in the world. That presence was evident from Opening Night, when 402 CHL graduates were named to NHL rosters, through the Stanley Cup Final, where 29 CHL alumni competed and 10 lifted the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

That impact carried into the 2025 NHL Draft, where more than 90 CHL players were selected across seven rounds at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Representing over 40% of the 224 total picks, the CHL’s total was its highest since 2016 and once again led all development leagues worldwide.

After producing 21 first-round selections and 30 players chosen across the opening two rounds in 2025, the CHL enters Buffalo with another class defined by high-end talent, positional depth, and representation across all three Member Leagues.

The 2026 NHL Draft also marks the beginning of a new signing-window framework for drafted players. Starting with this draft class, NHL clubs will have four years to sign CHL players drafted at age 18, and three years to sign those drafted at age 19 or older, aligning signing windows across development paths. Previously, clubs held signing rights to players drafted out of the CHL for two years.

KEY STORYLINES

Gavin McKenna can add another chapter to CHL first-overall history

If selected first overall, Gavin McKenna would give the CHL back-to-back No. 1 picks following Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer in 2025, and three first-overall selections in four NHL Drafts when including Regina Pats (WHL) forward Connor Bedard in 2023.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, product would become the 43rd CHL-developed player selected first overall since 1969 and the 10th from the WHL. He would also make Medicine Hat Tigers history as the first player developed by the franchise to go No. 1, setting a new benchmark as the highest-drafted player in team history.

Should Toronto select McKenna first overall, he would join Saskatoon Blades (WHL) alumnus Wendel Clark — chosen No. 1 by the Maple Leafs in 1985 — as the only CHL-developed players taken first overall by Toronto. McKenna also shares a Medicine Hat connection with Maple Leafs great Lanny McDonald, who went fourth overall to Toronto in 1973 after starring with the Tigers; both players also won a WHL Championship with Medicine Hat.

McKenna enters the draft with one of the class’s most decorated résumés, highlighted by WHL and CHL Player of the Year honours, WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honours, a WHL Championship with Medicine Hat, and international medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and World Junior Championship.

CHL blueliners positioned for strong showing in Buffalo

The top of NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings has a distinct CHL blue-line presence, with four CHL-developed defencemen — Reid, Carels, Verhoeff, and Rudolph — ranked among the top five North American skaters.

Should three of them be selected inside the top 10, it would mark the first time since 2012 that the CHL has achieved the feat. If four CHL-developed defencemen are chosen among the opening 10 picks, it would represent the league’s strongest top-10 showing among blueliners since 2012, when six went in the top 10.

The depth extends further into Round 1, with Vancouver Giants (WHL) defenceman Ryan Lin, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) defenceman Tommy Bleyl, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) defenceman Xavier Villeneuve, and London Knights (OHL) defenceman Maksim Sokolovskii among those who could add to the CHL’s total. If at least six CHL-developed defencemen are selected in the first round, it would mark the league’s highest total among blueliners since eight were chosen in 2013.

CHL depth could drive a major first-round and top-64 showing

With 20 CHL-developed skaters ranked among NHL Central Scouting’s top 25 North American skaters, the CHL enters the 2026 NHL Draft positioned for another strong showing early in Buffalo.

After producing 21 first-round selections in 2025, the CHL could once again make a major impact on opening night. That depth could extend well into Round 2, where 34 CHL-developed players selected through the first 64 picks would mark the league’s highest top-two-round total since 2015.

Should that number reach 36, it would be the CHL’s highest top-two-round total since 2013, when 41 CHL players were selected across the opening two rounds — the league’s strongest showing of the seven-round draft era.

Since 2020, the CHL has had 29 players selected in the opening two rounds in 2020, 26 in 2021, 22 in 2022, 25 in 2023, 26 in 2024, and 30 in 2025. The depth reflected in NHL Central Scouting’s 2026 Final Rankings gives the CHL a chance to raise that mark again in Buffalo.

CHL could chase a rare triple-digit draft

Beyond the first round and top 64 picks, the 2026 NHL Draft could become one of the deepest overall CHL drafts of the modern era.

If the CHL reaches 100 total selections over seven rounds, it would mark the league’s highest NHL Draft total since 2013 and its first time reaching triple digits in more than a decade. It would also move the 2026 class within reach of the CHL’s modern seven-round draft record of 110 selections, set since the format was introduced in 2005.

Draft-eligible CHL award winners bring decorated résumés to Buffalo

The 2026 NHL Draft class includes several players who were recognized on the CHL Awards stage.

Four 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players captured CHL Awards in 2025-26: Reid was named CHL Top Draft Prospect, Bleyl was named CHL Rookie of the Year, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) forward Markus Ruck won the CHL Top Scorer Award, and Ottawa 67’s (OHL) goaltender Ryder Fetterolf was named CHL Goaltender of the Year.

Eight draft-eligible players were also named to the CHL’s First, Second, or Third All-Star Teams: Fetterolf, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) forward Liam Ruck, Reid, Bleyl, Saginaw Spirit (OHL) forward Nikita Klepov, Markus Ruck, Rudolph, and Kamloops Blazers (WHL) forward JP Hurlbert.

Fetterolf and Liam Ruck earned First Team honours, while Reid, Bleyl, Klepov, and Markus Ruck were named to the Second All-Star Team. Rudolph and Hurlbert earned Third Team recognition. Five draft-eligible players — Fetterolf, Bleyl, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) forward Caleb Malhotra, Hurlbert, and Klepov — were also named to the CHL All-Rookie Team.

U.S.-born CHL talent could match rare first-round mark

The 2026 NHL Draft could also feature a notable U.S.-born CHL storyline, with five CHL-developed players — Hurlbert, Bleyl, Klepov, Oshawa Generals (OHL) forward Brooks Rogowski, and Reid — among those positioned to draw first-round consideration in Buffalo.

Should all five be selected in Round 1, it would match the largest single-draft total of U.S.-born players selected from CHL clubs in the first round since the NHL Draft began in 1969. The mark was set in 1998, when five U.S.-born CHL players were chosen in the opening round: David Legwand of the Plymouth Whalers (OHL), Mike Rupp of the Erie Otters (OHL), Eric Chouinard of the Québec Remparts (QMJHL), Scott Parker of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL), and Scott Gomez of the Tri-City Americans (WHL).

Medicine Hat could become one of Buffalo’s biggest club stories

The Medicine Hat Tigers are positioned to be one of the most closely watched CHL clubs at the 2026 NHL Draft.

In addition to McKenna’s chance to become the first Tigers product selected first overall, Medicine Hat features two more high-profile draft-eligible forwards in Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck. Liam was named to the CHL First All-Star Team after finishing second in CHL scoring, while Markus captured the CHL Top Scorer Award and earned CHL Second All-Star Team honours. In doing so, Markus and Liam became the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season, as well as the first brothers ever to place 1-2 in scoring within a CHL Member League.

The Ruck twins could also make NHL Draft history. If Liam and Markus are both selected in the first round, they would become just the third set of brothers to be chosen in Round 1 of the same NHL Draft, joining Daniel and Henrik Sedin in 1999 and Ron and Rich Sutter in 1982.

Should McKenna, Liam and Markus all go in the first round, Medicine Hat would also become the first CHL club with three first-round selections in the same NHL Draft since the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires each did so in 2016 — fittingly, the last time the NHL Draft was held in Buffalo.

Club-level history within reach across the CHL

A number of CHL clubs could see franchise history made in Buffalo.

For the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Malhotra can continue the club’s recent first-round momentum. If selected third overall, he would become the highest-drafted player of the Brantford era, surpassing Jake O’Brien, who went eighth overall in 2025. Another first-round selection would also give the Bulldogs first-round picks in three straight NHL Drafts, following Marek Vanacker in 2024 and O’Brien in 2025.

For the London Knights (OHL), Jaxon Cover and Maksim Sokolovskii could help extend the club’s active first-round streak to four straight NHL Drafts — the longest active run in the CHL. A first-round selection for either player in 2026 would follow Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan in 2023, Sam Dickinson and Sam O’Reilly in 2024, and Henry Brzustewicz in 2025. The Knights also enter the draft having had at least one player selected in 57 consecutive NHL Drafts, a CHL record.

The Saginaw Spirit (OHL) and Windsor Spitfires (OHL) could each extend active first-round streaks at the 2026 NHL Draft. If selected in Round 1, Klepov would give Saginaw a first-round pick for a third straight draft, following Zayne Parekh in 2024 and Michael Misa in 2025. Ethan Belchetz could do the same for Windsor, following Liam Greentree in 2024 and Jack Nesbitt in 2025.

For the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), Reid could become the club’s highest-drafted player since Joe Thornton went first overall in 1997 if he is selected among the top three picks. A top-four selection would also make him the highest-drafted defenceman in Greyhounds history. If Reid is taken fourth overall, he would become the second Greyhounds player selected at that spot, joining Ron Francis.

For the Prince George Cougars (WHL), Carels could add another notable chapter to the club’s NHL Draft history. If selected fifth overall, he would tie Eric Brewer as the highest-drafted player of the team’s Prince George era and match Rick Lapointe for second in the broader Victoria/Prince George Cougars franchise history, behind only Mel Bridgman, who went first overall in 1975. The Cougars also appear poised to produce a first-round selection for a third straight NHL Draft, following Terik Parascak in 2024 and Joshua Ravensbergen in 2025.

For the Prince Albert Raiders, (WHL) Rudolph could become the club’s highest-drafted player since Leon Draisaitl went third overall in 2014. A top-10 selection would also make him the highest-drafted Raiders defenceman since Chris Phillips was taken first overall in 1996.

For the Vancouver Giants (WHL), Lin could become the club’s highest-drafted defenceman since Bowen Byram was selected fourth overall in 2019. A first-round selection would also make Lin the fourth Giants blueliner drafted in Round 1, joining Mark Fistric, Jonathon Blum and Byram. If he is joined by forward Mathis Preston in the first round, it would mark the first time in franchise history that Vancouver has had multiple first-round picks in the same NHL Draft.

For the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), Hurlbert could become the club’s first first-round pick since Kamloops Blazers (WHL) alumnus Connor Zary in 2020. If selected inside the top 23, he would become the highest-drafted Blazers forward since Kamloops Blazers alumnus Scottie Upshall went sixth overall in 2002.

For the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), Bleyl could give the franchise first-round picks in back-to-back NHL Drafts following Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers in 2025. He would also become Moncton’s first defenceman selected in the first round since Moncton Wildcats alumnus Brandon Gormley went 13th overall in 2010.

For the Québec Remparts (QMJHL), Maddox Dagenais could add a notable chapter to the franchise’s NHL Draft history. If selected among the top 21 picks, he would become the highest-drafted Remparts player since Mikhail Grigorenko was taken by the Buffalo Sabres with the 12th overall pick in 2012.