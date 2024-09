CHL Prospect Pipeline: Vegas Golden Knights

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Mathieu Cataford (F) — Rimouski Oceanic

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (77th overall)

CHL career stats: 195GP | 88G | 123A | 211PTS

Signed: Yes

Cataford starred with Halifax last year as he collected the Michel Briere Trophy as the QMJHL’s Most Valuable Player. Cataford finished third in scoring with 90 points while he was one of four players to score at least 40 times. Twelve of his goals came on the man advantage while he was selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team.

The Saint-Constant, QC., native got his first taste of pro hockey too as after Halifax’s first round exit in the QMJHL playoffs, he hooked up with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. In four games, he tallied two assists.

Cataford will suit up for Rimouski next season after he was traded earlier this summer. He is the fourth player in QMJHL history to be traded the season after being named MVP.

Jordan Gustafson (F) — Seattle Thunderbirds

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (79th overall)

CHL career stats: 154GP | 55G | 72A | 127PTS

Signed: Yes

Gustafson was once again plagued by injury in 2023-24 as he was restricted to 32 games with Seattle. In that time, he potted 12 goals, tallied 28 points and won 50.9 per cent of his faceoffs. Gustafson was a member of the Thunderbirds’ roster that won a WHL title in 2023.

Ben Hemmerling (F) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (177th overall)

CHL career stats: 199GP | 64G | 143A | 207PTS

Signed: Yes

With a career best 91 points, Hemmerling finished tied 16th in WHL scoring in 2023-24. He also bagged 30 goals and was selected to the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team. Ahead of the season, the 20-year-old was named co-captain alongside Austin Roest (NSH).

Hemmerling’s 207 career points are the seventh most in Silvertips history.

Matyas Sapovaliv (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (48th overall)

CHL career stats: 183GP | 64G | 106A | 170PTS

Signed: Yes

In his third OHL season, Sapovaliv appeared in a career low 54 games but established a personal best 62 points in the regular season. He scored 19 goals while in the postseason, had nine points (three goals) in 17 games as Saginaw reached the OHL Western Conference Championship Series. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the Czech native played at a point-per-game pace as the Spirit were crowned champions.

Sapovaliv also represented his country at the World Juniors for a third time where he capped off his U20 international career with a bronze medal at the 2024 event.

Trent Swick (F) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (180th overall)

CHL career stats: 143GP | 38G | 48A | 86PTS

Signed: No

Swick took a big step in 2023-24 as he contributed 62 points in 63 games for the Rangers. His third OHL campaign also saw him record a career high 25 goals, the third most among Kitchener skaters. In seven postseason appearances, Swick scored five times as Kitchener reached Round 2.

Tuomas Uronen (F) — Kingston Frontenacs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (192nd overall)

CHL career stats: 11GP | 2G | 4A | 6PTS

Signed: No

Injury ruined Uronen’s maiden OHL season as he only suited up in 11 games with Ottawa as he saw his season end Oct. 29. The Finnish native will be looking to make an impact this year where he’ll do so on a new team after he was moved to Kingston earlier this summer.