CHL Prospect Pipeline: Toronto Maple Leafs

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Noah Chadwick (D) — Lethbridge Hurricanes

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (185th overall)

CHL career stats: 146GP | 19G | 60A | 79PTS

Signed: Yes

Chadwick’s third WHL season saw him establish a new career high in goals (12), assists (44) and points (56). The Saskatoon, SK., native finished tied 10th in scoring among WHL d-men while he concluded his season in the AHL as he made his pro debut with the Toronto Marlies April 21. Chadwick was selected to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star Team.

The 19-year-old was the recipient of the CHL and WHL Scholastic Player of the Year in 2023-24 and was named Hurricanes captain earlier this month.

Easton Cowan (F) — London Knights

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (28th overall)

CHL career stats: 129GP | 55G | 96A | 151PTS

Signed: Yes

Cowan had one of the best seasons in recent OHL memory in 2023-24. In the regular season, he finished tied sixth in scoring with 96 points (34 goals) while 1.78 point-per-game average ranked second. In the postseason, he went to another level with 34 points (10 goals) in just 18 games to power London to a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the 19-year-old had three goals and eight points to claim the Ed Chynoweth Trophy winner as the tournament’s leading scorer as London reached the final.

At season’s end, Cowan was awarded the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the OHL Playoffs MVP. Furthermore, he was selected to the CHL’s and OHL’s First All-Star Teams. Additionally, Cowan represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Whenever Cowan next suits up for the Knights, he will look to continue his 36-game regular season point streak.

Ben Danford (D) — Oshawa Generals

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (31st overall)

CHL career stats: 127GP | 5G | 49A | 54PTS

Signed: Yes

Danford had a career high 33 points (one goal) in 2023-24 and recorded a +27 rating. In the postseason, he added 10 points (four goals) as Oshawa reached the OHL Championship Series.

The Madoc, ON., native was a silver medallist at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge with Canada while he also owns a gold medal from the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Nathan Mayes (D) — Spokane Chiefs

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (225th overall)

CHL career stats: 74GP | 1G.| 16A | 17PTS

Signed: No

Mayes first full WHL season saw him record 16 points (one goal) from the Chiefs’ blue line. The Salmon Arm, B.C. native played all 68 games for Spokane a year ago and also made four postseason appearances.

Sam McCue (F) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (216th overall)

CHL career stats: 101GP | 23G | 15A | 38PTS

Signed: No

McCue split time in 2023-24 with Peterborough and Owen Sound. Acquired at the OHL Trade Deadline by the Attack, McCue had 12 goals and 21 points in 34 games. McCue was crowned an OHL champion with the Petes in 2023.

Fraser Minten (F) — Saskatoon Blades

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (38th overall)

CHL career stats: 187GP | 77G | 111A | 188PTS

Signed: Yes

Minten made the Maple Leafs’ roster out of training camp and played four games at the start of the season for the NHL club. He was re-assigned to Kamloops Oct. 27, where he was named captain, before he was traded to Saskatoon after seven appearances. With the Blades, Minten had 19 goals and 38 points in 36 games while in the postseason, he had 14 points as Saskatoon reached Game 7 of the WHL Western Conference Championship.

Minten also captained Canada at the 2024 World Juniors where he had three points in five games as his side fell in the quarterfinals.