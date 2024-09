CHL Prospect Pipeline: Seattle Kraken

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Alexis Bernier (D) — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (73rd overall)

CHL career stats: 131GP | 8G | 40A | 48PTS

Signed: No

Bernier’s second QMJHL season saw him set a career high with 31 points while his four goals matched his total from the year previous. In a testament to the Drakkar’s dominance last season, his +38 rating was tied for the seventh highest on the team. In the postseason, Bernier had nine points in 17 contests as Baie-Comeau reached the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final.

Clarke Caswell (F) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (141st overall)

CHL career stats: 134GP | 35G | 72A | 107PTS

Signed: No

Caswell had a really productive year for the Broncos where he wound up as the club’s leading scorer with 77 points. His 26 goals were the third most while his four game-winners placed fourth. Caswell was tied first on the team in power play assists (18) and shorthanded goals (2) and won 51.1 per cent of his faceoffs.

Berkly Catton (F) — Spokane Chiefs

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (8th overall)

CHL career stats: 140GP | 78G | 97A | 195PTS

Signed: Yes

Catton wowed across 68 games in 2023-24 as he finished fourth in WHL scoring with 116 points while his 54 goals were third most. He scored 13 times on the man advantage, had seven game-winners and averaged 1.59 points-per-game. Named to the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team, Catton’s 116 points are the seventh most in a single Chiefs season. Spokane selected the 18-year-old first overall in the 2021 WHL Draft.

At the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Catton captained Canada to gold where he led the tournament in goals (8) and points (10).

Lukas Dragicevic (D) — Prince Albert Raiders

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (57th overall)

CHL career stats: 202GP | 35G | 122A | 157PTS

Signed: Yes

Dragicevic showed his offensive exploits from the blue line once again as in 68 games with Tri-City he recorded 50 points. His 15 goals were one shy of his career high while he ended the season in the pro ranks after he suited up three times for Coachella Valley in the regular season where he tallied one assist.

Dragicevic was traded to Prince Albert in the offseason and departs Tri-City as the fourth highest scoring d-man in team history.

Jakub Fibigr (D) — Brampton Steelheads

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (202nd overall)

CHL career stats: 61GP | 7G | 36A | 43PTS

Signed: No

Fibigr’s first season in the OHL saw him lead all rookie OHL d-men in scoring with 43 points across 61 games. His +13 rating was fourth best among all OHL first-year players while his 11 power play assists were tied for second most. Selected 16th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the 18-year-old was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team. The Czech native was also a silver medallist at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Jagger Firkus (F) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (35th overall)

CHL career stats: 230GP | 144G | 166A | 310PTS

Signed: Yes

Firkus was nothing short of sensational in 2023-24 as he claimed the CHL’s David Branch Player of the Year Award. Firkus led the CHL in scoring with 126 points while he scored 61 times in 63 games. He was named to the CHL First All-Star Team as well as the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team while he collected the Four Broncos Trophy as the WHL’s Player of the Year.

In the postseason, the 20-year-old led the WHL in points with 32 – and scored 14 times – as he led Moose Jaw to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup title. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, he played at a point-per-game as the Warriors reached the semi-finals. Firkus’ 310 points with the Warriors are the fourth most in franchise history.

Kaden Hammell (D) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (148th overall)

CHL career stats: 183GP | 16G | 49A | 65PTS

Signed: No

Hammell’s first full season in Everett saw him produce five goals and 25 points from the blue line. A first round pick in the 2020 WHL Draft by Kamloops, Hammell scored three times in nine postseason contests for the Silvertips.

David Goyette (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (61st overall)

CHL career stats: 197GP | 114G | 168A | 282PTS

Signed: Yes

Goyette had an exceptional 2023-24 campaign as he led the OHL in scoring with 117 points. He ranked tied eight with 40 goals while his 77 assists were second most. In the process, Goyette moved into third place all-time in Wolves scoring history with 282 points. Goyette was named to the CHL Second All-Star Team and OHL Third All-Star Team.

He had 10 points (five goals) in nine postseason games as the Wolves reached the second round for the first time since 2019 before he played one regular season game for the AHL’s Coachella Valley to conclude his season.

Ollie Josephson (F) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (105th overall)

CHL career stats: 137GP | 17G | 50A | 67PTS

Signed: No

Josephson appeared in all 68 games for the Rebels last season where his career best 47 points ranked second in team scoring. The 18-year-old also scored 12 times while he won 53 per cent of his faceoffs and had five points (two goals) in nine postseason contests. Internationally, Josephson won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Tyson Jugnauth (D) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (100th overall)

CHL career stats: 41GP | 7G | 34A | 41PTS

Signed: Yes

Jugnauth left the NCAA’s University of Wisconsin shortly before Christmas to further his development in the CHL. With Portland, he played at a point-per-game pace across 41 contests in the regular season while in the postseason, he made 18 appearances and recorded 16 points – the second most among WHL d-men – as Portland reached the WHL Championship Series.

Andrei Loshko (F) — Niagara IceDogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (116th overall)

CHL career stats: 179GP | 66G | 97A | 163PTS

Signed: No

Loshko had a career high 28 goals in his first season with Rouyn-Noranda while he recorded 67 points to finish second in team scoring. In the QMJHL Playoffs, he chipped in 11 points (five goals) as the Huskies reached the second round. After three seasons in the QMJHL, Loshko is off to the OHL in 2024-25 after the IceDogs claimed the Belarus native on waivers. The 19-year-old was originally the 46th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft by Chicoutimi.

Julius Miettinen (F) — Everett Silvertips

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (40th overall)

CHL career stats: 66GP | 31G | 36A | 67PTS

Signed: No

One of the few Finns in the CHL in 2023-24, Miettinen impressed in his first WHL season as he had 31 goals and 67 points in 66 contests with Everett. The 18-year-old suited up nine times in the postseason as the Silvertips reached Round 2 for the first time since 2019. Miettinen was the 30th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Ty Nelson (D) — North Bay Battalion

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (68th overall)

CHL career stats: 187GP | 49G | 130A | 179PTS

Signed: Yes

For the third straight season, Nelson surpassed the 50-point plateau while he buried 16 goals. Nelson’s 52 points were the 13th most among OHL d-men while his 10 power play goals were tied for the fourth most. The 20-year-old was again instrumental in the Battalion reaching the OHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series for the third straight year where he had 14 points (five goals) in 16 games. Nelson was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Caden Price (D) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (84th overall)

CHL career stats: 174GP | 20G | 96A | 116PTS

Signed: Yes

Price’s third WHL season saw him finish 12th in WHL scoring with a career high 55 points. He also potted 13 goals and was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team while he played at a point-per-game pace across 11 playoff games. The 19-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Carson Rehkopf (F) — Brampton Steelheads

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (50th overall)

CHL career stats: 193GP | 100G | 87A | 187PTS

Signed: Yes

Rehkopf finished second in OHL goals with a personal best 52 while his 95 points ranked ninth. His 16 power play goals and 10 game-winners were tied for the league lead while his 1.58 point-per-game was the tied for the eighth best. A 2022 gold medallist at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Rehkopf was named to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team at season’s end. Earlier this offseason, the 19-year-old was traded to Brampton.

What a way to get no. 50! 😤#SeaKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf had the OT winner for the @OHLRangers Sunday night to become the first @OHLHockey player to 50 goals in 2023-24! — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 4, 2024

Eduard Sale (F) — Kitchener Rangers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (20th overall)

CHL career stats: 49GP | 15G | 23A | 38PTS

Signed: Yes

Sale split his first OHL season between Barrie and Kitchener after the Rangers acquired him at the Trade Deadline. In the postseason with Kitchener, he had 12 points (five goals) in 10 games while he suited up for Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors where he won a bronze medal.

Sale was the 29th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft by the Colts.

Nathan Villeneuve (F) — Sudbury Wolves

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (63rd overall)

CHL career stats: 111GP | 35G | 37A | 72PTS

Signed: No

Villeneuve’s second OHL season saw him reach the 50-point mark for the first time in his career while his 23 goals were tied fifth among Wolves skaters. The third overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, the 18-year-old won 60.3 per cent of his faceoffs. He scored twice in nine postseason games.