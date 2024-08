CHL Prospect Pipeline: Minnesota Wild

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Hunter Haight (F) — Saginaw Spirit

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (47th overall)

CHL career stats: 193G | 68G | 100A | 168PTS

Signed: Yes

Haight had the best season of OHL career in a year where it mattered most. During the regular season, he set personal bests with 25 goals and 67 points while in the postseason he scored nine times in 17 contests as the Spirit reached the Western Conference Championship Series. However, at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the Strathroy, ON., native had a pair of goals in five games as the host Spirit were crowned champions.

Riley Heidt (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (64th overall)

CHL career stats: 221GP | 85G | 195A | 280PTS

Signed: Yes

Heidt finished third in WHL scoring in 2023-24 after he recorded a career high 117 points in 66 games. He also found the back of the net 37 times, and registered a +34 rating, while in the postseason, he tallied 19 points in 15 games as the Cougars reached the third round. Heidt was selected to the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

His 80 assists in the regular season were the second most among WHLers while his 36 power play assists led the league. The Saskatoon, SK., native won international gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup while he claimed bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships. Heidt’s 280 players with the Cougars are the most in franchise history

Stevie Leskovar (D) — Brampton Steelheads

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (174th overall)

CHL career stats: 125GP | 3G | 12A | 15PTS

Signed: No

Leskovar enters his overage OHL season on the heels of being drafted earlier this summer. In 61 games with the Steelheads last year, the 19-year-old scored twice and recorded 12 points.

Kalem Parker (D) — Moose Jaw Warriors

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (181st overall)

CHL career stats: 220GP | 14G | 92A | 106PTS

Signed: No

After two games with the Royals, Parker was dealt to Moose Jaw where he would become an important anchor on their WHL championship side. With the Warriors, Parker had a career high 42 points while his six goals matched his total from the year prior. In the playoffs, he added another nine points as the Warriors claimed its first WHL title in franchise history.

Ryder Ritchie (F) — Medicine Hat Tigers

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (45th overall)

CHL career stats: 108GP | 39G | 60A | 99PTS

Signed: No

Ritchie appeared in 47 games in 2023-24 with the Raiders where he recorded 44 points (19 goals). The Calgary, AB., native – who won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships – was traded to Medicine Hat earlier this week. Ritchie was the WHL Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Chase Wutzke (G) — Red Deer Rebels

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft

CHL career stats: 43GP | 23-10-3 | 3.00 GAA | .898 save percentage

Signed: No

Wutzke impressed in his first full WHL season as he finished third among rookie goaltenders with 19 wins in 2023-24. The 18-year-old registered a 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage while he recorded his first WHL shutout Feb. 27 against Saskatoon. In seven postseason appearances, he went 4-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Debden, SK., native won silver at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge with Canada Red.