CHL Prospect Pipeline: LA Kings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Angus Booth (D) — Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Acquired: 2022 NHL Draft (116th overall)

CHL career stats: 198G | 7G | 66A | 73PTS

Signed: Yes

Booth had the best offensive year of his QMJHL career in 2023-24 as he tallied 28 points between Shawinigan and Baie-Comeau. A QMJHL champion in 2022 with the Cataractes, Booth was moved to the Drakkar at the Q trade deadline where he helped them reach the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals. With Baie-Comeau, he had 13 points in the regular season and added a trio of assists in 17 postseason games.

Jakub Dvorak (D) — Swift Current Broncos

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (54th overall)

CHL career stats: 21GP | 2G | 8A | 10PTS

Signed: Yes

After he began the season playing professionally in his native Czechia with Bílí Tygři Liberec, Dvorak came to the CHL and made his WHL debut Jan. 3. In 21 appearances, he had 10 points (two goals) while he suited up nine times in the postseason. Dvorak was the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Carter George (G) — Owen Sound Attack

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (57th overall)

CHL career stats: 66GP | | 30-24-6 | 3.17 GAA | .909 save percentage

Signed: Yes

George went 23-21-9 in 56 appearances in 2023-24 where he registered a .907 save percentage, the second best among OHL goaltenders. The 18-year-old also recorded a 3.30 GAA while his 1,923 shots faced and 1,744 saves both led the league. At season’s end, he was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team and Third All-Star Team. Internationally, George won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup while at the 2024 U18 Championships he was named the tournament’s best goaltender as he backstopped his country to gold.

Off the ice, the Thunder Bay, ON., native collected the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year as well as the Ivan Tennant Award as the OHL’s Top Academic High School Player.

Liam Greentree (F) — Windsor Spitfires

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (26th overall)

CHL career stats: 125GP | 61G | 74A | 134PTS

Signed: Yes

Greentree’s second OHL season saw him set new career highs in goals (36), assists (54) and points (90). At season’s end he was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team. A native of Oshawa, ON., Greentree was named the youngest captain in Spitfires history Jan. 13, 2024. Internationally, the 18-year-old captured gold at both the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Matthew Mania (D) — Flint Firebirds

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (150th overall)

CHL career stats: 161GP | 16G | 58A | 74PTS

Signed: No

Mania was limited to 45 games in 2023-24 where he contributed 23 points (four goals) from the Sudbury blue line. The Olmstead, OH., d-man also played nine postseason games for the Wolves. In 2024-25 he will line up for the Firebirds after a summer trade to Flint.

Jared Woolley (D) — London Knights

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (164th overall)

CHL career stats: 37GP | 3G | 2A | 5PTS

Signed: No

It was a successful first season for Woolley as he concluded the campaign as an OHL champion with London. He had five points in 37 regular season contests while he played 16 times in the postseason. At the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, he appeared in all four games as the Knights reached the final.

Koehn Ziemmer (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (78th overall)

CHL career stats: 183GP | 91G | 98A | 189PTS

Signed: Yes

It was an injury-plagued season for Ziemmer as he lined up in just 23 contests for the Cougars. However, he was as effective as ever when he played as he contributed 31 points (10 goals). Ziemmer, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, also added 10 postseason points as the Cougars reached the third round of the WHL Playoffs.