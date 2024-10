CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 7-13, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

In three Brantford wins, Calvin Crombie racked up 10 points (1G, 9A). He tallied three helpers Oct. 9 in a 5-1 victory over Sarnia while on Oct. 11 he had four points (1G, 3A) as the Bulldogs took down Ottawa 6-3. A day later, he had another three assists in a 3-2 win over Kingston. Crombie has 11 points this season and sits tied second in Bulldogs scoring.

In goal, Sudbury’s Finn Marshall won a pair of starts. The rookie netminder recorded his first OHL shutout Oct. 10 after a 40-save performance in a 1-0 road win over Peterborough while on Oct. 13 he turned away 24 shots in a 4-1 victory against Ottawa. In five games this year, Marshall is 4-0-0 with a 2.09 GAA and .933 save percentage.

QMJHL

Cape Breton’s Tomas Lavoie (UTA) had a goal and eight points in three road games last week. Lavoie set a new career high with four points (1G, 3A) on Oct. 9 in a 6-4 win over Gatineau while he had a single assist two days later in a 3-2 shootout win against Rouyn-Noranda. On Oct. 12, he matched his career high points and set a new personal best with four assists as the Eagles beat Val-d’Or 8-4. Lavoie is third in QMJHL scoring among d-men with 11 points this season.

Between the pipes, Drummondville’s Riley Mercer was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he won a pair of road starts. he stopped 32 shots on Oct. 9 in a 6-2 win against Shawinigan while on Oct. 12 he made 35 saves to register his sixth career shutout in a 1-0 victory over Rouyn-Noranda. Mercer is a perfect 6-0-0 this season with a 1.17 GAA and .963 save percentage.

WHL

Vancouver captain Mazden Leslie registered six points from the Giants blue line over the previous seven days. On Oct. 8, he had four points (1G, 3A) as the Giants beat Red Deer 5-2. On Oct. 11, he added two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Lethbridge but was held pointless a day later against Medicine Hat. Leslie’s 11 points are tied for the fourth most among WHL d-men this season.

Medicine Hat’s Harrison Meneghin (TB) earned his first two wins with the Tigers. On Oct. 9, he stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Tigers blanked the Rebels 3-0. A day later, he made 21 saves in a 6-1 win over Brandon. Acquired from Lethbridge Oct. 5, Meneghin is 2-1-0 in three games with the Tigers where he owns a 1.68 GAA and .932 save percentage.