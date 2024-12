CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

London’s Blake Montgomery (OTT) had eight points (four goals) in three games. He had a goal and an assist Nov. 28 in a 6-0 road win over Peterborough while a day later he recorded his first multi-goal game – and added an assist – as the Knights beat the Frontenacs 5-4 in a shootout. On Sunday, he had three more points (1G, 2A) in a 10-3 victory over Ottawa that extended London’s winning streak to 18 games. In 10 games, Montgomery has played at a point-per-game pace this year.

In goal, London’s Aleksei Medvedev won his two starts. The rookie tallied his first OHL shutout on Nov. 28 as he made 31 saves in a win against Peterborough while on Dec. 1 he stopped 37 shots in a 10-3 victory versus Ottawa. Medvedev is 11-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage this season.

QMJHL

In two games this week, Blainville-Boisbriand’s Jonathan Fauchon had six points (four goals). On Nov. 29 he had four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-5 road loss to Rouyn-Noranda while a day later he scored twice more in a 4-0 win against Val-d’Or. Fauchon’s 42 points are tied for the QMJHL lead while his 20 goals are tied third most.

Charlottetown’s Donald Hickey was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he collected two road wins. He made 25 saves Nov. 29 in a 5-2 win over Shawinigan while on Dec. 1 he stopped 29 shots in another 5-2 win against Victoriaville. In his first QMJHL season, Hickey is 5-7-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .911 save percentage in 14 games.

WHL

Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna had seven points (three goals) in a pair of appearances. He tallied three assists Nov. 29 in a 7-5 victory against Brandon while a day later he notched his first hat-trick of the season – alongside an assist – in a 7-3 win versus Calgary. McKenna (2026) leads the CHL in scoring with 55 points this season.

Rookie netminder Anders Miller won a pair of starts for Calgary last week. In his first WHL start Nov. 29 he turned away 27 shots in a 4-2 win over Edmonton while on Dec. 1 he made 19 saves to record his first WHL shutout in a 9-0 win over Moose Jaw. Miller is 3-0-0 with a 1.11 GAA and .945 save percentage in three appearances this year.