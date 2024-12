CHL Players of the Week: Dec. 2-8

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Oshawa’s Beckett Sennecke (ANA) had eight points in three games. He had five points (1G, 4A) Dec. 4 in an 8-4 win over Ottawa while two days later he had three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-3 road win against London. While he was held pointless Sunday against Saginaw, Sennecke is sixth in OHL scoring with 44 points (21 goals) in 26 games.

Jackson Parsons won all three of his starts last week in the Kitchener net. On Dec. 3 he made 26 saves in a 6-3 win over Brantford while on Dec. 6 he recorded his fourth shutout of the season after a 27-save effort in a 3-0 win against the Soo. He completed the week by making 33 saves as the Rangers won 3-2 in Windsor Sunday. Parsons is 17-5-1 with a .929 save percentage and 2.05 GAA.

QMJHL

Val-d’Or’s Noah Reinhart had six points (five goals) in a trio of road contests last week. On Dec. 5, Reinhart had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win over Charlottetown while a day later he scored in a 4-1 win against Halifax. He concluded the week with his second career QMJHL hat-trick in a 5-3 loss to Cape Breton on Dec. 8. A QMJHL champion last year with Drummondville, Reinhart was traded to Cape Breton in the offseason but was acquired by Val-d’Or Oct. 21. In 17 games with the Foreurs, Reinhart has 13 goals and 20 points.

Acadie-Bathurst’s Joshua Fleming was named to the QMJHL Team of the Week. After he had 40 saves Dec. 4 in a road loss to Saint John, Fleming stopped 35 shots Dec. 6 in a 2-1 win against Halifax. Fleming’s 15 wins are tied for the second most among QMJHL goalies this season.

WHL

Portland’s Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) had seven assists in a pair of games last week. On Dec. 7 he had six assists in a 7-2 win against Vancouver to become just the second WHL d-man since 1996-97 to accomplish the feat. He then added another helper a day later in a 5-2 loss to the Giants. Jugnauth’s 35 points leads all WHL d-men.

Everett’s Raiden LeGall won both of his starts last week. The rookie netminder made 24 saves Dec. 6 in a 4-1 win against Kelowna and then posted his first WHL hat-trick on Dec. 8 after he stopped 29 shots in a 3-0 win versus Wenatchee. LeGall is 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA .962 save percentage in four appearances.