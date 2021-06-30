CHL alumni set sights on Stanley Cup glory

It is the moment we have all been waiting for.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final sees two battle-tested clubs facing off for glory with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to capture their second-straight league championship and the Montreal Canadiens aiming for their first in 28 years.

In all, the two sides count 27 total Canadian Hockey League graduates who have made at least one appearance this postseason, many of which continue to build on their dazzling resumes and history of success that began in the junior ranks.

Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson: Following a modest start to the postseason, the London Knights alumnus has caught fire in recent weeks, highlighted by a two-goal performance in Game 3 of third-round action versus the Vegas Golden Knights that counted the overtime winner and gave the Canadiens a 2-1 series edge.

Paul Byron: The always reliable and speedy winger has been unmistakable throughout the postseason with his most memorable moment coming in the playoff opener versus the rival Toronto Maple Leafs that saw the Gatineau Olympiques graduate net a nifty diving goal that stood as the eventual game winner.

Ben Chiarot: An intimidating presence on the back end, the Saginaw Spirit graduate saw nearly 24 minutes of ice time and was the lone Canadiens skater to find the back of the net in Game 1 versus the Lightning.

Phillip Danault: Emerging as one of the league’s top shutdown centres due in part to an astounding performance this postseason, the Moncton Wildcats alumnus has excelled in keeping some of the NHL’s top talents off the scoresheet.

Joel Edmundson: Joining the Canadiens as an offseason addition, the Kamloops Blazers grad has proven to be an immediate fit in Montreal, bringing Stanley Cup experience from his time with the St. Louis Blues.

Brendan Gallagher: A player built for playoff hockey, the rowdy winger and Vancouver Giants graduate gets on the scoresheet either by filling the net or disrupting the opposition, and usually both.

Brett Kulak: Depth is invaluable in the playoffs, and the former Vancouver Giants blue-liner has provided that to the Canadiens, making 11 appearances and helping the legendary franchise advance to its first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.

Corey Perry: After falling short to the Lightning a year ago as part of the Dallas Stars, the London Knights alumnus and Triple Gold Club inductee has his sights set on a second championship after hoisting the Stanley Cup as a member of the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Carey Price: Already the winningest goaltender in Canadiens’ franchise history, the Tri-City Americans graduate and 2006-07 CHL Goaltender of the Year has been dominant in the blue paint this postseason, coming up with a 2.18 goals-against average and .928 save percentage through 18 games as he looks to add a Stanley Cup to his decorated resume.

Eric Staal: A veteran leader who won it all in his sophomore season with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, the Peterborough Petes graduate joined the Canadiens prior to this year’s trade deadline and has offered the club crucial secondary scoring support through its playoff run to the tune of eight points in 17 games.

Nick Suzuki: Originally chosen by Vegas in the opening round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the former Guelph Storm forward and 2018-19 OHL playoff MVP got the last laugh, picking up five points in the Canadiens’ six-game elimination of the Golden Knights.

Tyler Toffoli: A Stanley Cup winner during his time with the Los Angeles Kings, the former Ottawa 67’s winger leads all Canadiens skaters this postseason with 14 points counting five points and nine assists, highlighted by an eight-game point streak that stretched each of the first three rounds.

Shea Weber: A stalwart leader, the veteran blue-liner was an invaluable piece in the Kelowna Rockets’ 2004 Memorial Cup championship, while he now looks to repeat that feat with the Canadiens, leading all Montreal skaters with more than 25 minutes a night while also chipping in offensively.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak: Typically a shutdown defender on Tampa Bay’s back end, the Erie Otters graduate has offered up some offensive heroics this postseason, already with nine points to his name – half of his regular-season total – to sit second in team scoring among defencemen.

Anthony Cirelli: Part of the Lightning’s next wave of talent, the OHL graduate is a proven winner who made a pair of Memorial Cup appearances with the Oshawa Generals and Erie Otters, guiding both clubs to league playoff championships in addition to capturing CHL supremacy with the former in 2015.

Barclay Goodrow: A key piece who helped push Tampa Bay into the winner’s circle a year ago, the former North Bay Battalion is most noted for his ability to minimize the efforts of the opposition, though he can also chip in offensively as demonstrated with his game-winning goal in the second-round series opener versus Carolina.

Yanni Gourde: Already with a pair of game-winning tallies to his name this postseason, the Victoriaville Tigres graduate was dominant during his time in the junior ranks, highlighted by the 2011-12 campaign that saw him lead the QMJHL with 124 points and later earn MVP honours.

Tyler Johnson: A veteran presence who provides the Lightning with invaluable leadership, Johnson’s resume includes a Memorial Cup championship with the Spokane Chiefs in 2008, while his final season in the WHL saw him lead all skaters with 53 goals in just 71 games.

Mathieu Joseph: Limited to a pair of appearances this postseason, the Saint John Sea Dogs graduate has continued to work toward earning a full-time opportunity in the pro ranks following a successful junior career that counted a QMJHL playoff title in 2016-17 where he led all postseason participants with 32 points.

Nikita Kucherov: Held out from the regular season due to injury, the former Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward has not missed a beat in the playoffs as he stands atop the league with an astounding 30 points – seven more than the next highest producer – and appears poised to earn Conn Smythe Trophy consideration should the Lightning claim their second-straight Stanley Cup.

Patrick Maroon: After winning it all with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and then doing so again as part of the Lightning a year ago, the London Knights alumnus has his sights set on a three-peat.

Ondrej Palat: One of the Lightning’s most important secondary scorers, the former Drummondville Voltigeurs forward came up big in opening-round action versus the cross-state rival Florida Panthers as the six-game set saw him pocket a pair of game winners.

Brayden Point: Criminally underrated, the Moose Jaw Warriors graduate continues to put the rest of the NHL on notice thanks to an outstanding playoff performance that has seen him join Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only centres in league history to net 12 or more goals in back-to-back postseasons.

David Savard: A late-season addition to the Lightning, the veteran rearguard was a dominant force during his time with the Moncton Wildcats, highlighted by the 2009-10 campaign in which he recorded 77 points in 64 games and was later awarded as the CHL Defenceman of the Year.

Luke Schenn: A reliable rearguard who provides Tampa Bay with much-needed depth, the former Kelowna Rockets defender is an intimidating blue-liner who has found a steady home with the Lightning.

Mikhail Sergachev: Facing off against the club that originally selected him with the ninth pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the Russian-born rearguard is among Tampa Bay’s most reliable defenders who continues to elevate his game following a successful stint with the Windsor Spitfires that was underscored by OHL Defenceman of the Year recognition in 2015-16 and a Memorial Cup championship the following spring.

Steven Stamkos: Limited to a lone appearance last postseason due to injury, the Lightning captain and Sarnia Sting graduate is back in full force these playoffs, sitting just shy of point-per-game production that totals eight goals and 10 assists through 19 appearances and is highlighted by five multi-point performances.