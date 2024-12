Canada wins Game 2 against U SPORTS Selects

Photo credit: Tim Austen | Hockey Canada Images

Canada concluded its 2025 World Juniors selection camp with a 2-1 win over the U SPORTS Selects at TD Place in Ottawa, ON.

Lethbridge’s Brayden Yager (WPG) and Matthew Wood scored for Canada while Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) made 15 saves. Jack Ivankovic (2025) stopped 18 shots in relief.

“It was nice to start,” Ratzlaff said. “Yesterday, it’s hard to go in cold. To play with the guys is always fun.

“I’m trying to use the experience that I had last season and implement this year.”

Former Saint John and Val-d’Or d-man Kale McCallum scored for the U SPORTS Selects while Owen Sound’s Carter George turned away seven shots. Brandon’s Carson Bjarnason made 12 saves in relief.

Yager – who played at a point-per-game pace in last year’s tournament – gave Canada the lead 15:19 into the first as he beat George on a wrister from the left faceoff circle.

“The U SPORTS guys are a great group,” Ratzlaff said. “To play against them is always a fun challenge.”

After a scoreless second, U SPORTS’ McCallum levelled the scores on the power play 5:30 into the third as he beat Ivankovic five-hole in-tight. Wood restored Canada’s lead at 11:46 on the man advantage.

“It’s such an honour to be at this camp,” Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall (WSH) said. “It was great playing those guys; they are great competition.”

Canada is now 11-7-1 all-time against the U SPORTS Selects.

Canada is expected to announce its 2025 World Juniors roster later today. Canada will open the tournament on Dec. 26 against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET.