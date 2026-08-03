Canada looks for 26th Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

As per usual at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the expectation is gold for Canada.

And rightfully so; they are 25-time gold medallists at the annual event – this year held in Edmonton, AB. – that kicks off the NHL Draft season.

However, they enter the 2026 tournament not as defending champions having claimed bronze in last year’s event. The title of defending champions is currently reserved for the USA.

“It’s a true achievement in life to be able to wear the Hockey Canada logo and play for your country,” said Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch. “I’m really proud of myself and my teammates and I am really looking forward to playing in this tournament.”

Between 2022-24, Canada rattled off a trio of gold medal wins and will look to kickstart another run with victory in 2026.

All in all, Canada has medalled 30 times (25 gold, three silver, two bronze) and hold an astonishing win-loss record at the event; they have won 111 of 134 games played in team history.

“I’m not going to take this opportunity for granted and am going to try to win gold for my country,” said Prince Albert’s Brock Cripps.

Canada’s roster, as per usual, has a wealth of international experience. Of the 22 CHL players selected, 21 have previously represented their country. Furthermore, 10 players led Canada Red to a gold medal at the 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Landon DuPont (Everett / WHL) is the only returnee from the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team that beat Finland 3-0 in the bronze medal game.

“It was really important [to come back],” DuPont said. “Last year going through it, we had a really fun team but came up short with the bronze. I wanted to come back this year and bring some leadership and hopefully a gold for Canada.

The team features three players who surpassed 20 goals a year ago in Ryerson Edgar (Niagara / OHL), Brock England (Seattle / WHL) and Alexis Joseph (Saint John / QMJHL).

England and Joseph also registered 50-point campaigns as did DuPont who led all members of Canada’s roster with 73 points a year ago.

Additionally, the future of the Regina Pats and the Newfoundland Regiment will be on display as Liam Pue and Maddox Schultz of Regina and Vietch and Quinn Norman of Newfoundland – all of whom who aren’t NHL Draft eligible until 2028 – are part of the roster. Halifax’s Malik d’Italien is the only player on the roster to have never suited up for his country previously.

“It’s a dream come true,” L’Italien said. “To wear the logo is awesome and to play hockey with that jersey on is an awesome feeling.”

In a pair of pre-tournament games, Canada beat Sweden 3-1 but fell 6-0 to Czechia. Additionally, on Saturday DuPont was named captain while Joseph and Schultz will each wear an ‘A’.

Canada have been drawn into Group A where they will face Switzerland (Aug. 3), Slovakia (Aug. 4) and Sweden (Aug. 5). The semi-finals take place Aug. 7 with the final a day later.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Canada games.

For more information on the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, click here.

Canada’s roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Goaltenders (2)

Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Defencemen (7)

Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL)

Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Forwards (13)

Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL)

Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL)

Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL)