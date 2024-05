Cagnoni signs entry-level deal with Sharks

Portland Winterhawks defenceman Luca Cagnoni has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.

Cagnoni had 90 points from the Winterhawks’ blue line in 2023-24 as he became the first WHL player to hit that milestone in 30 years. The 19-year-old also had a career high 18 goals. He also had 13 points in the postseason as Portland reached the WHL Championship Series.

The Burnaby, B.C., native has played 205 games with Portland where he’s tallied 193 points, the eighth most in team history by a blueliner.

San Jose selected Cagnoni 123rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.