By the numbers breakdown of CHL players on Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp roster

43 Canadian Hockey League players are currently taking part in a virtual edition of Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp.

The five-day program, which runs through July 31, features a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.

Canada will look to defend gold on home ice with stars from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League when the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship returns to Canada with Edmonton and Red Deer set to co-host the annual holiday tradition.

Here’s a closer look at the Summer Development Camp roster, by the numbers, followed by a full rundown of all invited players listed by their CHL team.

1 – Player born in 2004 and eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft (Wright).

2 – Players with Memorial Cup experience (Barron and Guhle).

2 – CHL players eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft (Cossa and Lennox).

3 – Players who won 2019-20 CHL Awards (Lafreniere, Perfetti, Wright).

3 – CHL players were a part of Canada’s 2018 National Men’s Under-18 Team (Byram, Lafreniere, Robertson).

4 – Players from the Saginaw Spirit (Lennox, Millman, Perfetti, Suzuki) to lead all CHL teams.

4 – CHL players have only represented Canada in U17 competition (Cossa, Finley, Perreault, Wright).

5 – CHL goaltenders invited to camp.

5 – Players who scored more than 100 points during the 2019-20 CHL season (Beckman, Lafreniere, McMichael, Perfetti, Tomasino).

6 – CHL players who have never played for Canada in U17 or U18 competition (Beckman, Brochu, Foerster, Goncalves, Millman, Quinn).

7 – Players chosen first overall in their respective CHL regional league drafts (Byfield, Guhle, Krebs, Lafreniere, Lapierre, Suzuki, Wright).

7 – Players won gold as a part of Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship (Byfield, Byram, Cozens, Drysdale, Lafreniere, McMichael, Mercer).

7 – CHL players chosen in rounds two through seven in the 2019 NHL Draft (Beckman, Clarke, Korczak, Millman, Rees, Robertson, Spence).

8 – CHL teams represented by two players at camp (Brandon, Chicoutimi, Edmonton, Kamloops, London, Ottawa, Sarnia, Spokane).

9 – QMJHL players invited to camp.

9 – CHL players were chosen in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft (Byram, Cozens, Harley, Krebs, McMichael, Pelletier, Poulin, Suzuki, Tomasino).

11 – CHL players were invited to the 2019 World Junior Showcase in Plymouth (Barron, Byram, Cozens, Harley, Krebs, Lafreniere, McMichael, Rees, Schneider, Suzuki, Tomasino).

13 – CHL defencemen invited to camp.

13 – Provinces, Territories, and American states represented by CHL player hometowns are Ontario (15), Alberta (6), Quebec (5), British Columbia (4), Saskatchewan (4), Manitoba (2), New Brunswick (1), Newfoundland and Labrador (1), Nova Scotia (1), Prince Edward Island (1), Yukon (1), Illinois (1), New York (1).

13 – CHL players won Summer Under-18 silver at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Bourque, Byfield, Cormier, Drysdale, Garand, Greig, Guhle, Hunt, Jarvis, Lapierre, Lennox, O’Rourke, Perfetti).

14 – CHL players won Summer Under-18 gold at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Barron, Byram, Clarke, Cozens, Gauthier, Korczak, Krebs, Lafreniere, Pelletier, Poulin, Rees, Robertson, Schneider, Suzuki).

15 – CHL players were a part of Canada’s 2019 National Men’s Under-18 Team (Cozens, Drysdale, Gauthier, Harley, Hunt, Korczak, Krebs, Pelletier, Poulin, Rees, Schneider, Spence, Suzuki, Tomasino, Zary).

17 – OHL players invited to camp.

17 – WHL players invited to camp.

24 – CHL players eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft.

25 – CHL forwards invited to camp.

32 – CHL teams represented by players invited to camp.

43: CHL players invited to Canada’s virtual National Junior Team Summer Development Camp.

Barrie Colts (1)

Tyson Foerster F

Brandon Wheat Kings (2)

Braden Schneider D

Ridly Greig F

Charlottetown Islanders (1)

Lukas Cormier D

Chicoutimi Sagueneens (2)

Hendrix Lapierre F

Dawson Mercer F

Edmonton Oil Kings (2)

Sebastian Cossa G

Matthew Robertson D

Erie Otters (1)

Jamie Drysdale D

Everett Silvertips (1)

Gage Goncalves F

Halifax Mooseheads (1)

Justin Barron D

Kamloops Blazers (2)

Dylan Garand G

Connor Zary F

Kelowna Rockets (1)

Kaedan Korczak D

Kingston Frontenacs (1)

Shane Wright F

Lethbridge Hurricanes (1)

Dylan Cozens F

London Knights (2)

Brett Brochu G

Connor McMichael F

Mississauga Steelheads (1)

Thomas Harley D

Moncton Wildcats (1)

Jordan Spence D

Moose Jaw Warriors (1)

Daemon Hunt D

Oshawa Generals (1)

Philip Tomasino F

Ottawa 67’s (2)

Graeme Clarke F

Jack Quinn F

Portland Winterhawks (1)

Seth Jarvis F

Prince Albert Raiders (1)

Kaiden Guhle D

Prince George Cougars (1)

Taylor Gauthier G

Rimouski Oceanic (1)

Alexis Lafreniere F

Saginaw Spirit (4)

Tristan Lennox G

Mason Millman D

Cole Perfetti F

Ryan Suzuki F

Sarnia Sting (2)

Jacob Perreault F

Jamieson Rees F

Shawinigan Cataractes (1)

Mavrik Bourque F

Sherbrooke Phoenix (1)

Samuel Poulin F

Soo Greyhounds (1)

Ryan O’Rourke D

Spokane Chiefs (2)

Adam Beckman F

Jack Finley F

Sudbury Wolves (1)

Quinton Byfield F

Val-d’Or Foreurs (1)

Jakob Pelletier F

Vancouver Giants (1)

Bowen Byram D

Winnipeg ICE (1)

Peyton Krebs F

