Burns agrees to ELC with Blues

Kingston Frontenacs defenceman Quinton Burns has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Burns had a career high six goals, 29 assists and 35 points from the Fronts blue line in 58 appearances in 2023-24 while he also found the back of the net once in five postseason outings.

Across 154 OHL games, all with Kingston, the 19-year-old has tallied 68 points (eight goals).

Burns, who won bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships, was selected 74th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.