Bulldogs, City of Brantford agree to 15-year lease agreement

Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 was one of the biggest days in Bulldogs franchise history.

Yes, the team won OHL titles in 2018 and 2022, both core memories to say the least, but Wednesday’s developments both on the ice and off were ones that won’t soon be forgotten around Brantford.

An afternoon media conference featured a full room of attendees at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott as new owners Zach Hyman, Spencer Hyman and Stuart Hyman were introduced alongside outgoing owner and governor Michael Andlauer, OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford and City of Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis.

Clearly passionate about junior hockey and the Ontario Hockey League, both Andlauer and members of the Hyman family expressed emotion in their remarks as the transition, that takes effect Thursday, marks a significant turning point in each of their lives.

The proceedings came to a close with Mayor Davis announcing that, after months of negotiations between himself, representatives from the City of Brantford and Michael Andlauer, the two sides had finalized a new 15-year lease that includes plans for a new sports and entertainment centre in Brantford. The agreement also includes five separate five-year extension options, potentially extending the terms to a total of 40 years in the Telephone City.

“We have proven that we’re a destination for OHL hockey and I think we’ve proven that beyond any doubt,” Davis said.

“With this week’s announcements, I’m confident that the Bulldogs will continue to grow, thrive and contribute to our city’s vibrant community for years – not years, decades.”

The Hyman family has long coveted ownership of an OHL franchise, a dream that was realized this past week following a journey 20 years in the making.

“Brantford is the home to the greatest hockey player in the history of the world and now it’s the home of the Bulldogs, forever,” said Spencer Hyman, who is a year younger than brother Zach, who patrols the wing for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we’ll give everything to Brantford to carry on (Andlauer’s) legacy and do everything we can for the kids and also for the community,” added Stuart Hyman.

On the ice, the Eastern Conference took a thrilling 5-4 overtime win in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas before a capacity crowd at the Civic Centre. Nearly 200 NHL scouts were in attendance for the first of its kind showcase for the Ontario Hockey League.

For Michael Andlauer, the majority owner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, the day was bittersweet. He reflected on two championships and a successful outdoor game in Hamilton as some of his greatest memories.

“I always say, ‘Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog,’” he remarked. “I will always, always be a Bulldog.”

Zach Hyman joined the proceedings from his hotel in Minneapolis, preparing for a game against the Minnesota Wild.

“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for the OHL, the City of Brantford and the City of Hamilton,” he said of Andlauer’s contributions. “And thank you for choosing our family to carry on your legacy in the OHL.

“We really, really, really appreciate it.”