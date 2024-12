2025 World Juniors daily: Dec. 26

The 2025 World Juniors are officially here.

Four games are on the schedule today from Ottawa that includes Canada’s tournament opener against Finland.

Day 1 schedule:

Sweden vs. Slovakia — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Germany vs. USA — 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Switzerland vs. Czechia — 5 pm ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Finland — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

The day ahead:

After defeat in last year’s final, Sweden will open the tournament against Slovakia. The Swedes haven’t claimed gold at the World Juniors in a dozen years now but have medalled in two of the previous three tournaments. As for Slovakia, they’re been eliminated in the quarterfinals in each of the past two years and haven’t medalled since they claimed bronze in 2015.

The second game of the day sees 2024 champions USA open their defence of their gold medal against Germany. The Americans are six-time gold medallists with five of those victories coming since 2010. Germany will make its sixth straight appearance at the World Juniors although last year they kept their status by the thinnest of margins after a 5-4 overtime win against Norway in the relegation game.

Switzerland will face Czechia in the third game of the day. The Swiss have reached out the quarterfinals three straight years now and have one medal to its name; a bronze in 1998. As for Czechia, they are on a quest for a third straight medal after they claimed bronze in 2024 a year after they earned silver. Czechia are two-time champions having gone back-to-back in 2000 and 2001.

Finally, Canada will battle Finland to close out Day 1. After a quarterfinal defeat to Czechia a year ago, Canada are after a 21st World Juniors gold medal. Back-to-back champions in 2022 and 2023, Canada had medalled four straight times before last year’s quarterfinal exit. As for Finland, they saw a bronze medal disappear last year after a 5-2 second period lead over Czechia turned into an 8-5 defeat. Finland are five time champions, most recently in 2019.

For a full Canadian preview, click here.

Where to watch:

Sweden and Slovakia can be seen live on TSN 1/3 while USA’s contest with Germany is available on TSN 1/4. TSN 1/5 will show Switzerland and Czechia while Canada’s matchup with Finland is live on TSN 1/4/5.

Tournament notes:

60 CHL players to compete at 2025 World Juniors

Canada roster

Non-Canada players