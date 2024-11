2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Updates

Photo credit: Thomas Skrlj/Hockey Canada Images

Day 3 — Nov. 5, 2024

Despite a 5-4 overtime loss to Sweden, Canada White advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Windsor’s Ethan Belchetz had a pair of goals while Medicine Hat’s Marcus Ruck also scored. His brother, Liam, tallied an assist as did the Spitfires’ Jean-Christoph Lemieux. Captain Keaton Verhoeff also tallied a helper as Canada White will now face Finland Thursday.

Day 2 — Nov. 4, 2024

Canada Red made it back-to-back wins to start the World U17 Hockey Challenge after a 6-3 victory over the USA.

Guelph’s Alex McLean, Owen Sound’s Pierce Mbuyi and Edmonton’s Joe Iginla each had a goal and an assist while Sarnia’s Alessandro Di Iorio, Vancouver’s Brett Olson and Niagara’s Braidy Wassiyln also scored.

Tri-City’s Cruz Pavao and Everett’s Landon DuPont each tallied two assists as Canada Red advanced to Friday’s semi-final.

Day 1 — Nov. 3, 2024

Canada White and Canada Red both got off to a winning start at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Windsor duo of Jean-Christoph Lemieux (1G, 2A) and Ethan Belchetz (1G, 1A) powered Canada White to a 6-2 win over Czechia. Medicine Hat’s Markus Ruck also scored while Val-d’Or’s Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte had two assists.

Canada Red collected a 3-1 victory over Finland as Alex McLean (Guelph), Jaxon Jacobson (Brandon) and Chad Lygitsakos (Shawinigan) all scored while Colin Ellsworth (Guelph) stopped 14 shots.