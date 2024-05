2024 Memorial Cup preview – Spirit vs. Knights – May 29

Win and advance to the final of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

That’s the goal tonight for the London Knights and Saginaw Spirit as they battle in the final round-robin game of the tournament.

“We’ve put ourselves in the best position,” Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh said. “Two OHL teams going at it … and we’re both looking for a finals berth. It’s going to be huge for whatever team comes out on top.”

The Spirit have gone 2-0-0 thus far after wins over Moose Jaw and Drummondville. On opening night of the tournament, Saginaw beat the Warriors 5-4 behind a three-point (1G, 2A) effort from Parekh. Saginaw collected a second win on Sunday after they defeated Drummondville 4-3 where third period goals from Nic Sima and Hunter Haight (MIN) spurred them to a second consecutive win.

“I love our compete,” Parekh said. “We look hungry and dialled in. We’re sticking to our identity and we’re buying in to what [head coach Chris] Lazary is telling us to do and it’s working.”

The Spirit have also benefited from home ice advantage. With nearly 5,000 fans in attendance each night, Parekh and his teammates have been able to feed off that energy to record back-to-back wins.

“You don’t realize watching the Memorial Cup from the outside how big home ice advantage is,” he said. “When you’ve got 5,000 Spirit fans in the building cheering you on, you draw energy from that and with how loud they’ve been it juices the guys up.”

As for OHL champions London, they are 2-0-0 after they beat Drummondville and Moose Jaw.

Michael Simpson stopped all 31 shots he faced Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Volts while five different players found the back of the net in a 5-4 victory against the Warriors Monday. Ruslan Gazizov’s three goals are tied for the tournament lead.

“The whole game plan coming in was to get those first two wins and have a chance to go right to the final,” said Sam Dickinson. “To have that opportunity now, there’s nothing more we can ask for.”

In Saginaw, the Knights face a familiar foe; London eliminated the Spirit in six games in the Western Conference Championship Series on route to their fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup.

And it’s no secret anymore; London versus Saginaw is a legitimate rivalry.

“It’s the biggest game of the year so far for both of us,” Dickinson said. “It’s about controlling emotions and not letting the chance that’s coming get to our heads and just go out there and play a hockey game.

“Winning that playoffs series was big for us but it’s going to light something under them.”

Tonight’s winner will head directly to Sunday’s final while the tournament isn’t over for the loser; they will face Moose Jaw Friday in the semi-final.

Puck drop is 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT live on TSN 1, RDS, NHL Network and CHL TV.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw 4-5 Saginaw

May 25 – Game 2: London 4-0 Drummondville

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw 4-3 Drummondville

May 27 – Game 4: London 5-4 Moose Jaw

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville 3-5 Moose Jaw

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET