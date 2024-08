2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup updates: Aug. 5

Photo credit: Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup got underway from Edmonton, AB., Monday as hosts Canada beat Switzerland 10-0.

Day 1 results (Aug. 5, 2024)

Sweden 4-3 Slovakia (OT)

Germany 2-1 Finland (OT)

Czechia 2-1 USA

Canada 10-0 Switzerland

About today

Canada, the two-time defending gold medallists, got off to a dominant start with a 10-0 victory over Switzerland. Victoria’s Cole Reschny had five points (2G, 3A) while Erie’s Matthew Schaefer and Chicoutimi’s Émile Guité had two goals and an assist each.

Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna, Chicoutimi’s Alex Huang and Guelph’s Quinn Beauchesne had three points (1G, 2A) apiece, Swift Current’s Peyton Kettles also scored while Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic stopped 20 shots to record the shutout.

In the tournament curtain-raiser, Ottawa 67’s prospect Filip Ekberg scored twice – that included the game-winner in overtime – as Sweden beat Slovakia 4-3. Ekberg scored the first goal of the tournament 2:10 into the first period while he buried the game-winner with 1:29 left in overtime as Sweden opened the tournament with a victory. Ekberg was the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

In defeat, Quebec prospect Andreas Straka and Sudbury prospect Jan Chovan each had an assist for Slovakia.

"When the first goal went in I knew when the second time came that I’d try it again and it worked." @Ottawa67sHockey prospect Filip Ekberg starred in the opening game of the 2024 #HlinkaGretzkyCup as he scored twice – that included the OT winner – in 🇸🇪's 4-3 win over 🇸🇰. — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 5, 2024

As part of Czechia’s 2-1 victory over the USA, Peterborough Petes prospect Adam Novotny found the back of the net. The ninth overall pick in the CHL Import Draft would also collect an assist on the game-winner that came with 3:47 left in regulation.

Earlier in the day, Germany opened its campaign with 2-1 overtime victory against Finland.

Day 2 schedule (Aug. 6, 2024):

Germany vs. Czechia — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Finland vs. USA — 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT

Sweden vs. Switzerland — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Canada vs. Slovakia — 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT

Where to watch:

All of Canada’s games can be seen live on TSN while a complete tournament schedule can be found here.