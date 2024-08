2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup updates: Aug. 10

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada

Canada were crowned 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup champions after a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Day 3 results (Aug. 7, 2024)

Canada 2-1 Czechia (gold medal game)

Sweden 6-3 USA (bronze medal game)

About today

Canada secured a third straight Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal after a narrow 2-1 win over Czechia. Halifax’s Liam Kilfoil and Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers each scored while Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic stopped 18 shots and came 8.2 seconds away from a shutout.

The victory is Canada’s 25th all-time in 33 appearances at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Sweden claimed bronze for the ninth time in program history after a 6-3 win over the USA. Ottawa prospect Filip Ekberg missed his second straight game due to illness but leaves Edmonton with a medal after he had three points (two goals) in three games.

Canadian scoring leaders