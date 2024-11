2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge scouting reports: Part one

With the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota days away, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

Part one will look at the players who were recently given a ‘Grade A’ rating by NHL Central Scouting in their Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft published last month.

NHL Central Scouting has provided the CHL scouting reports of all Team CHL players that will take part this week’s two game series.

Building off of one of hockey’s greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP’s U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of next year’s NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Both games can be seen LIVE on TSN with Game 1 available on TSN 4/5 while Game 2 can be seen on TSN 1/4. Additionally, RDS2 will broadcast both contests in French.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Team CHL Grade ‘A’ players

Kashawn Aitcheson – Barrie Colts

20GP | 6G | 12PTS

A third year OHL d-man who will be a very versatile option for any team. A good skater with solid puck skills. The quarterback for Barrie’s power play and has some flare offensively. On the defensive side he can also be a shut down in your face type player. A fierce competitor that plays with grit, along with good detail in his defensive game, gap control and awareness. He plays a physical style of game and will back it up. A very good defenceman who ticks a lot of boxes for the next level.

Carter Bear – Everett Silvertips

23GP | 20G | 41PTS

His second full year in the WHL, he is now a top line winger on a good Everett team. He is versatile to play centre but looks best suited on the wing. He has grown in size and strength which is noticeable on the ice. He skates well and has a good base to build upon. An asset on special teams, he plays bumper on the power play and is deployed on the penalty kill. He has a high compete level and hounds the puck in all zones to create turnovers. He goes hard on plays and finishes his checks. Can play up and down the lineup and is proving to be an offensive scoring threat in the WHL with good hands and moves in tight to generate chances.

Justin Carbonneau – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

24GP | 18G | 38PTS

Playing in his second full season in the QMJHL. Had a solid under age season last year as a late 2006 born player. He has shown that he is a natural goal scorer with an excellent shot release. He is also a threat offensively as a playmaker, showing a ton of poise and deception with the puck and impacting the game in so many ways. His compete level is high and he will finish checks whenever possible. His skating has continued to improve; he can generate good speed and is agile on his edges in tight areas. A confident player who wants the puck on his stick and tries to make a difference every shift he’s out on the ice. His size, grit, goal scoring and overall puck skill will make him an attractive prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Caleb Desnoyers – Moncton Wildcats

20GP | 14G | 31PTS

Second season in the QMJHL after he was selected first overall in the 2023 QMJHL Draft. Played an important role with team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He’s a versatile two-way player who can contribute to a team in a variety of ways. His hockey IQ is very good and he has a good sense of anticipation. Has good offensive skills with his vision and feel for the game and is a very good play maker who also displays a scoring touch around the net. He’s willing to do most of the dirty work to retrieve 50-50 pucks and will play a physical style when needed. His skating is good and will continue to get more powerful as he matures physically. Plays the centre position well, supports his D’s down low in his zone and will break up plays. Prospect who has lots of transferable pro elements in his game.

Blake Fiddler – Edmonton Oil Kings

22GP | 3G | 9PTS

Playing in his second full season in the WHL after being selected first overall in the 2022 WHL US prospect Draft from the Dallas Stars AAA program. A big offensive ‘D’ that can skate and handle the puck with composure and confidence, capable to skate it up ice and make the play. Good agility, quickness and awareness to defeat forecheck pressure. Strong play along the offensive blue line with the ability to create his own passing and shooting lanes. Jumps down and makes plays in the offensive zone. Activates and joins the attack. Offence driving ‘D’ that reads the play well defensively, jumps lanes for interceptions and steps up at the right times. A Leader on his club team and Captain of Team USA at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky tournament this past summer. Excellent combination of size, skating, and skill who can play and contribute in all situations.

Lynden Lakovic – Moose Jaw Warriors

23GP | 12G | 28PTS

In his third WHL season, he brings an excellent package of size, skating, and skill. He is a high-end offensive winger that can both set-up and finish. A strong skater and puck carrier that is able to transport the puck up ice with speed and create scoring chances. He has the ability to breakdown and beat defenders 1-on-1 with outstanding puck skills. A volume shooter who gets lots of shots on net and is able to get his shot off in multiple ways. He possesses very good vision and creativity with the puck, giving his team a big-time power-play asset. He is a prototypical NHL power forward complemented with a high-end skill set.

Brady Martin – Soo Greyhounds

22GP | 10G | 20PTS

A second year OHL player selected third overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, he is a top line centre that is really coming into his own. Plays big minutes and in all situations for Sault Ste Marie. Lots of raw talent with great smarts and habits and who plays a responsible 200-foot game. He will play physical and play in the trenches. He possesses great offensive tools with his vision, instincts, creativity and finishing touch. He’s the player you want on the ice when the game is on the line. Checks all the boxes and has no holes in his game.

Porter Martone – Brampton Steelheads

20GP | 17G | 39PTS

Named captain of the Brampton Steelheads to start the 24-25 season, he is putting up outstanding offensive numbers and can play any type of game which will translate well at the next level. He has elite hockey sense which allows him to slow the game down to the pace he chooses. He also has the elite puck skills and hands to take advantage of the time and space he creates. He can play physical and will back it up. He also has a nose for the net that you can’t teach, utilizing his puck control, reach and, skills to lead his team’s offence. He can score goals in all different ways. He plays with right way in all situations and is his team’s leader for a reason.

Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit

23GP | 23G | 46PTS

Misa was the eighth player granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada and the sixth to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old. Drafted first overall in the 2022 OHL Draft by the Saginaw Spirit, he is playing in his third OHL season after winning the 2024 Memorial Cup. Named assistant captain to start the season, he has taken his game to another level and is putting up big offensive numbers. He’s bigger, stronger and faster. His first three steps are lightning quick and when you add the elite skill set and elite hockey IQ he’s a very dangerous offensive threat. A clever playmaker who makes plays at speed and knows how to put the puck in the net. He plays with a consistent, impressive compete and battle level and knows how to use his body to win puck battles. When he’s on the ice his quickness, creativity and hockey sense are off the charts.

Jake O’Brien – Brantford Bulldogs

23GP | 11G | 28PTS

A second year OHL centre, selected eighth overall in the 2023 OHL Draft. He was named the 23-24 OHL rookie of the year leading all rookies in assists and points. He possesses a lot of offensive tools in his toolbox – his hockey sense being the biggest one. Has a natural ability and instincts to see the ice and read the play very well. He’s the type of player every teammate wants to play with as you know he’ll find you with the puck for a scoring chance. He has great hands, puck skills and creativity as well as the finishing touch to put the puck in the net. Responsible to use his smarts defensively, he is always in the right spot with good details. A very high ceiling as he still has lots of room to grow and get stronger.

Joshua Ravensbergen – Prince George Cougars

18GP | 12-2-4 | 3.08 GAA | .899 save percentage

Playing in his second year in the WHL after going undrafted in the bantam Draft. He has a huge pro presence and plays big even when down in the butterfly with excellent low net coverage. He plays with a lot of confidence and moves extremely well throughout the crease with very good structure in his game. Utilizes quick reactions and recovery skills and has an excellent glove hand. He tracks the puck well through traffic – strong in tight and on the post, quick to eliminate any holes. A combination of size and ability, he has a good chance to become an NHL starter. A top end goalie talent for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Cole Reschny – Victoria Royals

22GP | 9G | 27PTS

Smart top line centre who plays effectively on both special teams. Good in the faceoff circle. High IQ type of player with good instincts on both sides of the puck. More of a set up guy and effective playing the strong side on the power play where everything runs through him. More the play maker than shooter but will put pucks to the net to generate scoring chances. Not overly physical, but takes away time and space with good positioning and a good stick. Not the quickest or fastest player but his skating compliments his excellent hockey IQ allowing him to be in the right spot on both sides of the puck.

Matthew Schaefer – Erie Otters

14GP | 6G | 18PTS

A second year OHL d-man, who was selected first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft. After successfully leading Canada’s U18 team to gold as captain at the Hlinka Gretzky, he missed the start of the OHL season and has returned with strong play as a top ‘D’ prospect who’s on everyone’s radar. He does it all on the ice – defends well as he’s an elite skater with good gap control and has the ability and smarts to consistently produce offensively. He has a great feel for the game and knows when to make a simple play, when to block a shot and how to get the job done. His puck retrievals are on point, he can skate his way out of trouble and capably lead the rush offensively. He quarterbacks the power play and is an offensive threat to score or setup teammates. A special talent and top prospect for the NHL Draft.

Jackson Smith – Tri-City Americans

23GP | 2G | 21PTS

Playing in his second full season in the WHL, selected second in the 2022 WHL Draft. He is a top pair ‘D’ that plays a lot of minutes and in all situations. Runs special teams on the first unit power play and penalty kill units. He possesses good physical attributes which will make him a force to be reckoned with when he physically matures, looks to finish hits and punish opponents when he gets the opportunity. Excellent skater that has speed, quickness and mobility. He can skate the puck out of the zone under pressure and can beat defenders one on one. Strong game and presence at the offensive blue line, has the good puck skills and makes firm passes. Plays a solid all-round game that translates well to today’s NHL.

Malcolm Spence – Erie Otters

23GP | 11G | 29PTS

A third year OHL winger selected second overall in the 2022 OHL Draft. He may be the most powerful skater in the Draft class. A very high compete level and factoring in his speed makes him a very versatile and valuable team player who can the difference in winning games. He possesses high-end puck skills that he utilizes effectively while playing at pace. He’s a great forechecker taking away time and space and tough to handle down low 1-on-1. He is dangerous off the rush and very reliable defensively and on the penalty kill. He is at his best when competing, generating offence and using his speed at both ends of the ice.