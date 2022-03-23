MENU
Tune in to the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TSN in Canada and the NHL Network in the United States
March 23, 2022

2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – Digital Program

Kubota Top Prospects

More News
Purchase your CHL TV Playoff Pass Now!
1 week ago
2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects perform in Sport Testing Combine
6 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Connor Bedard (Mar 22)
10 hours ago
The Game: Skills and Personality
11 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings on top as ICE, Sea Dogs surge
1 day ago
CHL Player of the Night - Olivier Nadeau (Mar 21)
1 day ago
Mar. 21/22 – CHI (1) – SHA (6)
1 day ago