Warriors advance to semi-finals of 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

Aiden Ziprick scored shorthanded with 94 seconds left in regulation as the Moose Jaw Warriors advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow after a 5-3 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Vojtech Port (ANA), Jagger Firkus (SEA), Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) and Brayden Yager (PIT) also scored for Moose Jaw as Jackson Unger made 49 saves.

Drummondville’s Justin Côté, Peter Repcik and Alexis Gendron (PHI) found the back of the net while Riley Mercer turned away 23 shots.

After seeing a 3-0 lead disappear, and being outshot 26-6 in the third, the Warriors held their nerve as Ziprick scored shorthanded at 18:26 from the slot after taking a feed from Mateychuk who had dug the puck out of a corner battle.

Yager secured the victory with an empty-net goal with 9.6 seconds to play.

Port, who didn’t score during the WHL Playoffs, had the only goal of the first period as he buried Atley Calvert’s pass backdoor at 13:04 to open the scoring.

Through Firkus’ first goal of the tournament – a power play one-timer – at 5:10 followed by Mateychuk’s third – to tie the tournament lead – the Warriors held a 3-0 lead 12:43 into the middle stanza.

However, the Volts scored a pair of goals within 57 seconds to get within one after 40 minutes as Côté’s one-timer at 14:46 was quickly followed by Repcik’s point shot to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Volts tied the game 3:13 into the third through Gendron who off of a faceoff picked his spot over Unger’s glove for his first of the tournament.

Moose Jaw will now face either London or Saginaw in Friday’s semi-final while Drummondville’s season ends, as does the QMJHL’s search for a fifth straight Memorial Cup title.