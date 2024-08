Three-way deal sees Colts acquire Stars prospect Bertucci

The Barrie Colts have acquired Dallas Stars prospect Tristan Bertucci in a monster three-way trade between the Colts, Niagara IceDogs and Flint Firebirds.

The deal between the Colts, IceDogs and Firebirds will see six players and 11 draft picks find new homes for the 2024-2025 OHL season.

The first move of the day saw the Firebirds send Bertucci, two draft picks, and one conditional pick to the Niagara IceDogs for Arterm Frolov, Urban Podrekar, the rights to Hayden Reid and five draft picks. The IceDogs then flipped the blue-liner to the Colts in exchange for Jack Brauti, Blair Scott and there draft picks.

Bertucci spent the past three seasons patrolling the blue line for the Firebirds suiting up in 186 regular season games while putting up 107 points (22 goals, 85 assists) and a plus/minus of +46.

The Dallas Stars selected the Vaughan, Ontario native 61st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. He joins a handful of NHL prospects in Barrie; Beau Akey (EDM), Cole Beaudoin (UTA) and Riley Patterson (VAN).

Bertucci was originally picked seventh overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.