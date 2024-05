Spirit win 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow opener

The Saginaw Spirit made franchise history Friday night with their first ever Memorial Cup win after a 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI.

Nic Sima, Owen Beck (MTL), Zayne Parekh, Jorian Donovan (OTT) and Josh Bloom (VAN) scored for the hosts while Andrew Oke stopped 22 shots. Brayden Yager (PIT) scored twice while Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) also found the back of the net for Moose Jaw as Jackson Unger made 31 saves.

In a period in which they outshot Moose Jaw 17-7, Nic Sima had the only goal of the opening period as he scored Saginaw’s first ever Memorial Cup goal with 32.9 seconds left in the frame after he got a piece of Parekh’s point shot.

Beck made it 2-0 2:13 into the second as his shot deflected off of the Warriors’ Mateychuk past Unger before Parekh added to the lead at 7:28 on a wrister from the top of the right circle.

Donovan extended the lead to 4-0 at 9:04 with from the low slot before the Warriors’ offence took centre stage with three goals in 95 seconds; Yager scored the first Memorial Cup goal in team history at 18:11 after he buried Savoie’s pass from behind the net before Mateychuk’s goal 37 seconds later cut the deficit in half.

Yager’s second of the night came with 14 seconds left in the frame as the Warriors suddenly found themselves down a goal through 40 minutes.

However, Bloom gave Saginaw some breathing room just 1:52 into the third as he went five-hole for Saginaw’s fifth of the night. However, Savoie again made it a one-goal game as he buried a one-timer with 2:47 left in the game with Unger pulled but the Spirit hung on for a crucial Game 1 win.

Saginaw is back in action Sunday when they face Drummondville while Moose Jaw returns to action Monday against London.