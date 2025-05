Schedule confirmed for 2025 Memorial Cup

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski — 7:00pm ET

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET