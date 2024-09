HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - JANUARY 2: Canada's Connor Bedard #16 looks on after a 4-3 overtime win against Slovakia during Quarterfinal Round action at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 2, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF)

Schedule announced for 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa

The schedule for the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa has been announced.

The tournament will commence, as usual, on Boxing Day with four games on the scheduled headlined by Canada’s opener against Finland. Quarterfinals will take place Jan. 2, while the semi-finals will be played Jan. 4. The final will be contested Jan. 5.

The Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, will host Group A where Canada will be joined by USA, Finland, Latvia and Germany.

TD Place, home of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, will welcome Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan in Group B.

The 2025 tournament will mark the second time Ottawa has hosted the tournament; in 2009 Canada beat Sweden 5-1 in the final.

At the 2024 edition, the USA claimed gold after a 6-2 victory over hosts Sweden Friday.

Canada’s 20 gold medals are the most in tournament history, as are their 35 total medals.

The full schedule can be found here.