Oceanic’s Gill signs entry-level deal with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Rimouski Oceanic defenceman Spencer Gill to his three-year entry level contract.

The product of Riverview New Brunswick had a breakout 2034/24 campaign for the Oceanic scoring 12 times and adding 34 assists for 46 points in 65 games, while adding another five assists in five playoff games.

Internationally, Gill helped Canada win gold at the 2024 U18 World Championship this past spring. The 6’4 d-man will have plenty of eyes on him this season with the Rimouski Oceanic set to host the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Gill’s older brother Dyllan is a Tampa Bay prospect and younger brother Zachary was selected 90th overall by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada this summer.

The Flyers selected Gill in the second round, 59th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft this past June.