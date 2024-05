ESPOO, FINLAND - MAY 4: Canada's Gavin Mckenna #9 celebrates after scoring during Canada vs Sweden Semifinal Round action at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Metro Arena on May 4, 2024 in Espoo, Finland. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

McKenna and Martone set Canadian records at U18 World Championships

Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna and Mississauga’s Porter Martone have each set new Canadian records at the IIHF U18 World Championships.

McKenna established a Canadian record for the most points in a single IIHF U18 World Championships when he recorded his16th point to break a three-way tie with Tyson Jost and Macklin Celebrini during Saturday’s semi-final win against Sweden.

Through six games at the tournament, McKenna has seven goals and 16 points. However Martone had two assists Saturday in a 5-4 win to equal McKenna in scoring at the tournament.

Additionally, Martone’s 22 career points are a Canadian record after he surpassed Conner Bedard’s previous best of 21. Martone had six points a year ago to help Canada win bronze.

Canada, who are undefeated at the tournament, will face the USA Sunday in the gold medal game at 11am ET on TSN 1/4.

GAVIN MCKENNA HAS THE CANADIAN POINTS RECORD WITH AN INCREDIBLE GOAL❗️🇨🇦#U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/KmnTGEeoJT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 4, 2024

McKenna isn’t draft eligible until 2026 and is coming off of an incredible 16-year-old season in the WHL where he recorded 34 goals and 97 points. It was the most points by a player his age in Tigers history while it ranks tied fifth in WHL history. His 63 assists were the third most by a 16-year-old in league history.

Martone, who had six points in the tournament last year and won a bronze medal, is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old led the Steelheads with 33 goals in 2023-24 while his 71 points ranked second.