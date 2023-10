Knights’ Hunter becomes second-winningest coach in CHL and OHL history

The London Knights won in dramatic fashion at home on Friday, and Dale Hunter crossed a significant historical achievement across the list in the process.

Max McCue set up Easton Cowan for the overtime winner as the Knights bested the visiting Ottawa 67’s 3-2, securing Dale Hunter’s 908th career CHL and OHL coaching win to push him ahead of the late Bert Templeton for sole possession of second place on the league’s all-time list.

The Knights improved to 7-4-0-1 through their first 12 games, with Hunter holding a career OHL coaching record of 908-371-78 with 17 ties through 1,374 career games – good for a career winning percentage of .695.

In addition to being both an OHL graduate and NHL veteran of over 1,400 games, Hunter was the OHL’s Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005 and 2010 and has steered the Knights to OHL titles in 2005, 2012, 2013 and 2016. He hoisted the Memorial Cup in 2005 and 2016.

Hunter currently sits 286 wins back of the legendary Brian Kilrea of the Ottawa 67’s, whose 1,194 career coaching victories are the most in Canadian Hockey League history.