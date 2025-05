Rimouski, QC - MAY 25: Shootout Tournament prior to the Round Robin game 3 of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the Rimouski Océanic and the London Knights on May 25, 2025, at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Qc. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Knights collect second straight win at 2025 Memorial Cup

The London Knights moved to 2-0-0 at the 2025 Memorial Cup after a 3-1 win over the host Rimouski Oceanic.

Henry Brzustewicz (2025), Jacob Julien (WPG) and Easton Cowan (TOR) scored for London as Austin Elliott made 28 saves. Eriks Mateiko (WSH) had Rimouski’s lone goal while Mathis Langevin stopped 34 shots.

“That was a really fun game to play in,” Cowan said. “High compete from both teams and we stuck with it to come out with the two points.”

With tonight’s win, London’s Dale Hunter became the winningest coach in Memorial Cup history as he claimed his 15th career win to snap a tie with Don Hay.

“It’s a credit to the players here,” Hunter said. “To win games, they are the ones who have to sacrifice on the ice to block shots. Through the years I’ve had great players and winners and they go on to do great things.”

Julien buried the game-winner with just 5:07 left in the third period as he converted a pretty passing play was started by Cowan, who found Kasper Halttunen (SJ) before he slid the puck over to Julien for his first of the tournament. Cowan ensured the win with an empty-netter at 18:08.

After a goalless first period – in which both teams registered nine goals – it was the Oceanic who opened the scoring 2:14 into the second period as after some great work down low by Mathieu Cataford (VGK), Mateiko found a loose puck in the crease to grab his first of the tournament.

London got level through 2025 NHL Draft prospect Brzustewicz who at 9:47 found himself with all kinds of space to bury a wrister from the right dot to make it 1-1.

“That was two strong teams going at it,” Julien said. “Both played really well defensively and offensively and we were fortunate enough to come out on top.”

With a victory Tuesday over Medicine Hat, the Knights would punch their ticket to a second straight Memorial Cup final. On the other hand, Rimouski will need a win Wednesday against Moncton to keep their tournament alive.

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET