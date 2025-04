Jets sign Walton to entry-level contract

Photo credit: Noah Vout

Sudbury Wolves forward Kieron Walton has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

Walton had a breakout campaign in 2024-25 as he had a career high 38 goals and 92 points in just 66 games to finish ninth in OHL scoring. In four postseason games, he tallied an additional five points.

The 28th overall pick by Sudbury in the 2022 OHL Draft, the 18-year-old has played 177 games with the franchise where he’s recorded 148 points.

Winnipeg selected the Toronto, ON., native 187th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.