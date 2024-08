Erie’s Schaefer wearing the ‘C’ for Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Photo credit: Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada

The Erie Otters’ Matthew Schaefer is once again wearing the ‘C’ for Canada.

After he captained Canada White to a gold medal at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the 17-year-old was given the same honour this week in Edmonton, AB., at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“It’s an honour,” Schaefer said after Canada’s 10-0 win over Switzerland Monday. “Every kid wants to wear the [Maple] Leaf growing up but to wear the ‘C’ is pretty cool. But we have so many leaders in the dressing room that it could be anyone. Everyone has a say and [the ‘C’] is something that goes on your jersey but we have so many leaders in our room.”

Schaefer helped guide Canada to first place in Group A at the tournament after three consecutive wins in the round-robin. The first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Schaefer leads Canadian defencemen with five points (two goals). Canada will face the USA in Friday’s semi-final.

“He’s wise beyond his years,” said Canada head coach Kris Mallette. “He’s a player that exudes confidence. He’s a player that is extremely out-going and includes everybody. He’s just so comfortable to be around. Him and I joke quite a bit. He jokes around with the coaches a lot but at the end of the day he’s a very good hockey player as well.

“[When] you compliment the leadership aspects, the character and accompany that with a really good hockey player it made it really easy to name him our captain.”

Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers and Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna were named alternate captains for Canada.

“Everyone on this team is a leader but I’m obviously super honoured and proud to have a letter,” McKenna said.

