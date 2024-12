CHL Trades: Steelheads acquire Canucks prospect Alriksson

The Brampton Steelheads have acquired Vancouver Canucks prospect Vilmer Alriksson from the Guelph Storm.

In 26 games this year, the Swede has 11 goals and 23 points. The 34th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Alriksson tallied 56 points (28 goals) across 93 appearances with the Storm.

In Brampton, Alriksson joins a number of other NHL prospects in Jakub Fibigr (SEA), Finn Harding (PITT), Stevie Leskover (MIN), Angus MacDonell (DAL), Luke Misa (CGY) and Carson Rehkopf (SEA) alongside 2025 NHL Draft prospects Jack Ivankovic and Porter Martone.

Alriksson was the 107th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.