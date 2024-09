CHL Today: Banner raising night in the CHL

Headlines

Former Quebec Remparts star Jonathan Marchessault had his no. 18 jersey retired by the franchise Saturday afternoon. Marchessault spent four seasons with the club from 2007-2011 and ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (254), goals (98) and points (239). Full story

Landon Dupont, the ninth exceptional status player in CHL history, made his WHL debut with Everett Saturday night. Full story

The Moose Jaw Warriors raised their WHL Championship banner to the rafters Saturday ahead of their home-opener against Prince Albert. The Warriors ended a 40-year wait for their first title in May when swept Portland to win the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

CHL Top 10

The Medicine Hat Tigers (1) kicked their season off with a 4-2 win home opening win over Edmonton. 2008-born Shaeffer Gordan-Carroll led the way for the Tigers with a goal and an assist. The Tigers outshot the Oil Kings 41-25. Bryce Pickford lead the way with nine shots and Gavin McKenna finished the night with eight shots.

The Rimouski Oceanic (5) suffered its second straight loss to open the season after a 6-3 loss to Baie-Comeau. In a wild opening 20 minutes, the Drakkar took a 3-0 lead and while the Oceanic closed the gap to 4-3 after the first, couldn’t find the game-tying goal.

Cole Burbridge opened the scoring for the Cape Breton Eagles (6) but they were beaten for the second straight night after a 4-1 defeat to Acadie-Bathurst.

It’s back-to-back wins to open the season for the Prince George Cougars (7). The Cougars scored three unanswered goals and went 2 for 3 on the power play to defeat the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

The Kelowna Rockets (10) dropped their season opener at home to 5-3 to the Portland Winterhawks. The Winterhawks jumped out to a 3-0 only to see the Rockets battle back and even the score heading to the third. The Winterhawks scored two goals in the first three minutes of the third and Ondrej Štěbeták shut the door the rest of the way.

Nightly notes

Justin Carbonneau, one of the QMJHL’s top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, tallied two goals, that included the overtime winner, and two assists as the Armada beat Rouyn-Noranda 7-6.

On the other side of the ice, Antonin Verreault, the QMJHL’s leading scorer in 2023-24 with 107 points, had four points (2G, 2A) for the Huskies in defeat.

Brayden Klimpke, with 13 WHL games under his belt last season, surpassed his 23/24 season totals with his two goal, two assist effort in a 9-3 Blades win over the Broncos.

After a four goal outburst on opening night Roger McQueen helped set up two of Nicholas Johnson three goals for his first career WHL hat-trick in 5-1 Wheat Kings win over the Pats

QMJHL results (Sept. 21, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-1 Cape Breton

Baie-Comeau 6-3 Rimouski

Blainville-Boisbriand 7-6 Rouyn-Noranda (OT)

Quebec 5-2 Victoriaville

Shawinigan 7-2 Chicoutimi

Sherbrooke 4-3 Val-d’Or

Halifax 5-2 Saint John

WHL results (Sept. 21, 2024)

Brandon 5-1 Regina

Edmonton 2-4 Medicine Hat

Prince Albert 6-4 Moose Jaw

Spokane 1-3 Prince George

Lethbridge 2-1 Red Deer (OT)

Swift Current 3-9 Saskatoon

Seattle 1-7 Wenatchee

Portland 5-3 Kelowna

Vancouver 4-3 Everett

Tri-City 5-4 Victoria (OT)

