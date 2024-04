CHL to NHL: Thomas debuts with Kings

Photo credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography

Former Niagara IceDogs and Peterborough Petes forward Akil Thomas debuted with the LA Kings Monday.

Los Angeles had selected Thomas 51st overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Over the course of 241 OHL games, Thomas tallied 105 goals and 315 points. He spent parts of four seasons in Niagara where he left the franchise as the third highest scorer in franchise history with 275 points. In 22 games with the Petes in 2019-20, Thomas had 40 points (nine goals).

Thomas, the 12th overall pick in the 2016 OHL Draft, of course scored the game-winning goal for Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in a 4-3 win over Russia.

Before his NHL debut, the 24-year-old has played 154 AHL games with the Ontario Reign. This year, he is in the midst of his best professional season with 22 goals and 43 points in 61 games.