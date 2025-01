CHL to NHL: Sebrango debuts with hometown Senators

Former Kitchener Rangers defenceman Donovan Sebrango made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

In a 1-0 overtime loss to Washington, Sebrango played 11:38 across 16 shifts.

Sebrango spent two seasons with Kitchener from 2018-20 where he played 118 games and recorded 56 points (13 goals). The 23-year-old also won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton and claimed a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

As a pro, Sebrago has played 198 AHL games with Grand Rapids and Belleville. He’s also appeared in 27 ECHL games.

This year, Sebrago has a career high 13 points with the B-Sens. The Ottawa, ON., native was originally the 63rd overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Draft.