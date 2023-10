CHL to NHL: Mintyukov makes NHL debut with Ducks

Ottawa 67’s defenceman Pavel Mintyukov made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night.

Mintyukov played 17:58 in a 4-1 defeat to LA where he tallied three hits and one shot on goal.

An offensive force from the blue line, Mintyukov led all CHL defencemen with 64 assists and 88 points in 2022-23 as he was named the Max Kaminsky Trophy winner as the OHL’s best d-man. The Russian began the year with Saginaw but was traded to Ottawa ahead of the OHL trade deadline where he’d go on to tally 34 points (eight goals) in 32 games with the 67’s.

Mintyukov was named to the OHL First All-Star Team and CHL Second All-Star Team.

The 52nd overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old has recorded 150 points (41 goals) in 136 OHL tilts.

The Ducks selected Mintykov 10th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.