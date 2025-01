Capitals prospect Cristall traded to Spokane

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets.

In return, the Rockets received Hayden Paupanekis and five WHL draft picks in return.

Cristall departs the Rockets as one of the most prolific players in franchise history; his 340 points are the second most in team history while his 135 goals are third most. Last year, Cristall recorded 40 goals and 111 points and was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star team.

Internationally, the 19-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

In Spokane, Cristall will form a prolific duo with Berkly Catton (SEA) and joins other NHL prospects Nathan Mayes (TOR) and Will McIsaac (STL).

Cristall was the 40th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.