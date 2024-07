Blazers d-man Brunicke signs with Penguins

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Harrison Brunicke has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In his second full WHL season, Brunicke had a career high 10 goals and 21 points from the Blazers blue line. A third round pick in 2021, Brunicke has appeared in 110 career games with Kamloops.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Pittsburgh selected Brunicke 44th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft where he became the first skater born in South Africa to be chosen by an NHL club.