2023-24 WHL Awards Tracker

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy — Coach of the Year / Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy — Executive of the Year

Mark Lamb — Prince George Cougars

Lamb led the Cougars to the best season in franchise history after a 49-win, 102-point campaign. Prince George closed out the regular season as the second-highest scoring team in the WHL netting 316 goals while allowing the second-fewest goals against (187).The Cougars also ranked second in power play efficiency (30.1 per cent) and penalty kill (84.3 per cent).

As general manager, Lamb acquired Borya Valis and Matteo Danis while he also brought in veteran d-man Chase Pauls via trade. Additionally, prior moves paid off in 2023-24 in Zac Funk (WSH) who scored 67 goals, 2021 WHL Draft pick Terik Parascak who led all WHL rookies with 105 points and rookie goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen who won 26 games and recorded six shutouts in the regular season.