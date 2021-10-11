Wolves’ Jack Thompson named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Thompson of the Sudbury Wolves is the OHL Player of the Week with a league-leading seven points including two goals and five assists over two games.

Thompson, who was named captain of the Wolves ahead of Friday’s home opener, logged consecutive first star performances as Sudbury got off to a perfect start with a pair of victories. The 6-foot-1, 185Ib. defenceman recorded a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the visiting Peterborough Petes on Friday, scoring his first of the season on a third period power play. He followed that up with a career-high four point performance on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, scoring while adding three assists as the Wolves defeated the Greyhounds 6-3.

A 19-year-old native of Courtice, Ont., Thompson is entering his third season with the Wolves having put up 55 points (21-34–55) over 117 career regular season contests with the franchise. He was a third round (93rd overall) pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft before spending part of the 2020-21 season with Surahammars IF of Sweden’s HockeyEttan circuit. Thompson made his pro debut with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch last season, recording an assist in his lone contest. He signed an entry-level NHL contract with the Lightning on May 19, 2021. The right-shot rearguard was originally Sudbury’s second round (30th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Clarington Toros U16 program.

Thompson is the first Wolves representative to earn the distinction since goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did so for the week of October 1-7, 2018.

Also given consideration for the award were Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov of the North Bay Battalion who started the season with a hat-trick on Thursday, posting a total of four goals and an assist over two games. Montreal Canadiens draftee Jan Mysak of the Hamilton Bulldogs also started strong, recording two goals and three assists over two games.