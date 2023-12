Whether it’s for Kitchener or Canada, Rehkopf can’t stop scoring

It’s been a sublime first half of the season for the Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf.

The Seattle Kraken prospect has 31 goals in 31 games this year in the OHL, a performance that earned him a spot on Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster.

“The culture we’re creating is so easy to play for,” Rehkopf said. “Everyone wants to win for each other. Everyone wants to show up every day and work.”

Rehkopf has been a big reason why the Rangers are currently fourth in the CHL Top 10 and have been ranked seven weeks this year; this all coming in what many thought would be a transitional season in Kitchener.

At the 2024 World Juniors, the 18-year-old has two goals in three games and is a +3 while seeing just 7:30 of ice a night.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Gothenberg, Sweden.