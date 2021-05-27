MENU
May 27, 2021

Vaughn Saves of the Week | The best from the semis!

QMJHL
QMJHL
Watch more QMJHL on CHL TV

 

The past round of the playoffs had it’s fair share of highlight-reel saves! Have a look!

More News
QMJHL Plays of the Week | 2021 Semifinal Highlights
60 mins ago
Hitmen begin search for new Director of Player Personnel
1 hour ago
From the Point: Firebirds left-wing Brennan Othmann
1 day ago
The Week That Was – CHL alum are top performers through early Stanley Cup Playoffs action
1 day ago
CHL Player of the Night - Nikolas Hurtubise (May 25)
1 day ago
CHL Prospect Pipeline – Calgary Flames
2 days ago