October 9, 2021
Val-d’Or wins in shootout! Foreurs 4 Olympiques 3
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
6 days ago
Bathurst wins in Saint John! Titan 4 Sea Dogs 3
10 hours ago
Highlights: Barrie vs. Hamilton
10 hours ago
Highlights: Sudbury vs. Soo
10 hours ago
Québec wins at home! Saguenéens 1 Remparts 4
11 hours ago
Nadeau had fun against Rouyn! Huskies 0 Cataractes 5
13 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Svejkovsky (Oct 8)
23 hours ago